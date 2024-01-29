Did E. Jean Carroll Admit Her Real Motivations for Her Accusations Against Trump?

E. Jean Carroll’s accusations against Trump were dubious at best, yet Trump’s denial of her claims just resulted in a jury awarding Carroll ridiculously high punitive damages. Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her nearly thirty years ago with a story that sounds like she lifted it entirely from an episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” The time between the alleged assault and her decision to go public with it certainly raises many questions about her true motivations.

It also appears that she isn’t being shy about what this is really about — and it’s not about accountability for an assault that likely didn’t happen or defamation, but about helping the Democrats beat Trump in November.

In an interview on “CBS Mornings” Monday, Carroll compared Trump to the emperor in the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, ”The Emperor Has No Clothes."

"That is written about Donald Trump,” she asserted. "It’s just we’re the ones who clothe him in all this power. He has none himself; it’s his followers. It’s his hangers-on."

In the interview, Carroll was asked if Joe Biden’s campaign had reached out to her about helping their efforts. She said no, but asked if she would be interested in doing so, she said, “I’ll do anything I can."

E. Jean Carroll says she will help Biden beat Trump in 2024: "I'll do everything I can"



She similarly told CNN that she can’t imagine Trump winning reelection in November.

“Oh, please. I can’t think of that. I can’t think of that. I don’t think — I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” she said.

Could it be any clearer that her motivations have less to do with personal justice and more with political retribution? Trump has been the target of countless books making spurious accusations. Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all about her time in the Trump White House contained all kinds of stories that were later debunked.

But perhaps the most famous example is "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff. This book was aggressively hyped up by the media because of all the damaging allegations contained in its pages — including the claim Trump had an affair with Nikki Haley. Liberals went nuts and made the book a bestseller, but the author eventually admitted that his hit job had “nothing to do with truth,” a de facto admission that his book belonged in the fiction section and not on the nonfiction bestseller lists.

Carroll’s book and the subsequent accusations of defamation were just a more aggressive weaponization of the same bookselling strategy. The curious timing of her accusations, coupled with the fact that her story appears to have been completely derived from the plot of a television show, would have convinced an objective jury that her claims were dubious, but it’s nearly impossible for Trump to get an objective jury in deep blue cities where he is forced to stand trial over the weakest of charges that would normally be laughed out of court.

The radical left is terrified that it is going to lose the 2024 election and is trying every scheme possible to hold onto the White House. Here at PJ Media, we’ll continue to expose these attacks on our democracy, and you can bet they will get worse as we get closer to the 2024 election. By becoming a VIP member, you’ll be directly supporting our hard-hitting journalism and commentary and giving us the tools we need to fight back against the censors.

