VodkaPundit

Democrats and the Power of Delusion
Year-End Tech Roundup: WiFi
Power, unlimited power!
Eat, Drink, and be Perfect
What do you eat the day after?
Donald Trump vs the Press
"Like a f****** firing squad."
The Wounded Beast
It's OK to pity the Democrats, but beware the claws.
It's the final countdown!
Hillary's meltdown is almost complete -- almost.
Wargaming the Electoral College
The Penultimate Edition
Wargaming the Electoral College
In with the outliers.
Wargaming the Electoral College
The good, the bad, and the ugly -- except there's no good.
ObamaCare Has Failed
At least, that's what President Obama says.