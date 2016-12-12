send
VodkaPundit

VodkaPundit

Democrats and the Power of Delusion

By Stephen Green, 2016-12-12T13:55:51
VodkaPundit

Year-End Tech Roundup: WiFi

Power, unlimited power!
By Stephen Green, 2016-12-07T09:56:07
VodkaPundit

Eat, Drink, and be Perfect

What do you eat the day after?
By Stephen Green, 2016-11-24T10:01:04
VodkaPundit

Donald Trump vs the Press

"Like a f****** firing squad."
By Stephen Green, 2016-11-24T05:22:31
VodkaPundit

Mad Dog for SecDef

He's off the leash.
By Stephen Green, 2016-11-23T05:24:09
VodkaPundit

The Wounded Beast

It's OK to pity the Democrats, but beware the claws.
By Stephen Green, 2016-11-09T09:40:06
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

Hillary's meltdown is almost complete -- almost.
By Stephen Green, 2016-11-02T12:56:07
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

The Penultimate Edition
By Stephen Green, 2016-10-28T11:35:30
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

In with the outliers.
By Stephen Green, 2016-10-21T10:15:37
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

The good, the bad, and the ugly -- except there's no good.
By Stephen Green, 2016-10-12T14:05:08
VodkaPundit

The GOP Civil War

It's on.
By Stephen Green, 2016-10-12T06:02:04
VodkaPundit

ObamaCare Has Failed

At least, that's what President Obama says.
By Stephen Green, 2016-10-10T14:51:25
