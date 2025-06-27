FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on June 27, 2025

Welcome to Five O'Clock Somewhere, the only video live chat in the entire Townhall digital empire where in our hearts, it's five o'clock everywhere.

There's also a lot of blood in our hearts, but please don't drink that. It's nasty. 

Advertisement

That's all I have for an intro this week, except to remind you that Ed Morrissey is this week's special guest, and it's always a pleasure to welcome Capt. Ed back aboard.

Wow, did I just date myself, or what?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: I Need a New Bingo Card Now That Racism Causes Diabetes Stephen Kruiser
Jamaal Bowman Just Went Bat Poop Crazy on CNN Matt Margolis
RFK Jr. Axes ALL Funding For Bill Gates’ Global ‘Vaccine Alliance’ Benjamin Bartee
Hey, GOP: Senate Parliamentarian Isn’t Binding Catherine Salgado
Wander Franco Was Built to Fall and Baseball Helped Him Do It David Manney
Need Proof That Democrats Are Panicking About Mamdani’s Victory? Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The 'Singing Cowboy' Was Also a World War II Pilot
RFK Jr. Axes ALL Funding For Bill Gates’ Global ‘Vaccine Alliance’
Thursday Essay: Sunday's 'Midnight Hammer' Operation Launched in 1941
Advertisement