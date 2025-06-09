MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on June 09, 2025

"Nice city you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it."

The mob couldn't do worse to L.A. than Democrats are doing right now, and now that I think about it, for the last 20 years. Then again, a mobster who totally destroys a business doesn't get paid.

If only the same were true of Democrats.

I mention this in today's show promo only because my good friend and partner in thoughtcrime, Stephen Kruiser, made L.A. his home for two decades or longer — and I can't wait to hear what he has to say about the riots.

See you today at 3 p.m. Eastern. 

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

