ARREST HER, HOMAN: L.A.-Area Vice Mayor Encourages Gangs to Fight ICE

Stephen Green | 11:59 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Did you hear the one about the Los Angeles-area vice mayor who (allegedly!) encouraged local gang members to "organize" against immigration control?

It's no joke, but I'll get back to that in just a sec after this important reminder.

Advertisement

It seems like just earlier this month [it was just earlier this month, Steve —Editor] that Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, threatened to arrest literally "anybody" interfering with ICE roundups of illegal aliens.

"Every day in L.A., we’re going to enforce immigration law," Homan said during the "resistance" to ICE raids almost three weeks ago — and not for the first time. "I don’t care if they like it or not."

“I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan said when asked if that applied to elected officials. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

Then there's Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles County. She didn't so much cross Homan's line but launched herself across it in rocket-boosted roller skates, waving pom-poms, and singing, "Let's kill some ICE officers, everybody!" with the combined vocal power of all Three Tenors.

"Not for nothing, but I wanna know where all the cholos [gang members] are at in Los Angeles," Gonzalez said in a since-deleted video posted to social media. "18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize."

Advertisement

It doesn't take a rocket surgeon to know what Gonzalez means when she tells street gangs to "help out and organize." Those folks aren't exactly known for their skills at printing protest signs and chanting.

There's a word for armed resistance to legal authorities. Someone want to remind me what it is?

Does maybe Tom Homan want to remind Ms. Gonzalez?

Do we need to remind Homan?

The Department of Homeland Security is fully aware of the vice mayor's video. The official DHS X account reposted it yesterday, calling her words "despicable," and including a stern warning.

"This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers," DHS posted. "Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

That's nice, but enough with the stern warnings already. Regular lawbreakers are difficult enough for any government to deal with. But when government officials encourage lawbreaking — hell, not just lawbreaking, but urging violence against law enforcement officers — without ever being held to account, that's real Fall of Rome stuff.

Advertisement

I can tell you with 100% certainty that MAGA world is just itching to see some perp walks. Just one would do, really, to get people's spirits up. Seriously, fellas, we were promised some perp walks, and certain Democrats — I'm looking at you, Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and now Cynthia Gonzalez — are practically begging to spend at least the night in a local lockup.

The ball’s in your court, Mr. Homan — and so are the cuffs.

Recommended: Oh, Chuck Todd, You Sweet Summer Child...

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Providing alternative conservative news and commentary ain't free (but right now, it IS cheap).

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Recommended

There’s A New Huge Twist in the Biden Autopen Scandal Matt Margolis
Rubio Goes Off on Iran Leakers Sarah Anderson
Don’t Believe the Media’s LIES: Here’s Why Iran’s Nuke Program Is Almost Certainly Sayonara. Scott Pinsker
SHOCK PRICES: Gavin Newsom's War on Oil Is Expected to Spike Gas Prices to $8 a Gallon Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: TikTok Meth Heads Have More Credibility Than CNN Stephen Kruiser
Joe Rogan Destroys Bernie Sanders’s Climate Hysteria to His Face Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Whiskey Wednesday: Reviewing 4 Georgia Bourbons
Blue State Goes Nuclear: The Irony of Clean Energy’s Most Reliable Ally
What Do Democrats Even Stand For Now?
Advertisement