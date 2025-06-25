ARREST HER, HOMAN: L.A.-Area Vice Mayor Encourages Gangs to Fight ICE

Did you hear the one about the Los Angeles-area vice mayor who (allegedly!) encouraged local gang members to "organize" against immigration control?

It's no joke, but I'll get back to that in just a sec after this important reminder.

It seems like just earlier this month [it was just earlier this month, Steve —Editor] that Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, threatened to arrest literally "anybody" interfering with ICE roundups of illegal aliens.

"Every day in L.A., we’re going to enforce immigration law," Homan said during the "resistance" to ICE raids almost three weeks ago — and not for the first time. "I don’t care if they like it or not."

“I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan said when asked if that applied to elected officials. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

Then there's Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles County. She didn't so much cross Homan's line but launched herself across it in rocket-boosted roller skates, waving pom-poms, and singing, "Let's kill some ICE officers, everybody!" with the combined vocal power of all Three Tenors.

"Not for nothing, but I wanna know where all the cholos [gang members] are at in Los Angeles," Gonzalez said in a since-deleted video posted to social media. "18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize."

It doesn't take a rocket surgeon to know what Gonzalez means when she tells street gangs to "help out and organize." Those folks aren't exactly known for their skills at printing protest signs and chanting.

There's a word for armed resistance to legal authorities. Someone want to remind me what it is?

Does maybe Tom Homan want to remind Ms. Gonzalez?

Do we need to remind Homan?

The Department of Homeland Security is fully aware of the vice mayor's video. The official DHS X account reposted it yesterday, calling her words "despicable," and including a stern warning.

"This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers," DHS posted. "Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

That's nice, but enough with the stern warnings already. Regular lawbreakers are difficult enough for any government to deal with. But when government officials encourage lawbreaking — hell, not just lawbreaking, but urging violence against law enforcement officers — without ever being held to account, that's real Fall of Rome stuff.

I can tell you with 100% certainty that MAGA world is just itching to see some perp walks. Just one would do, really, to get people's spirits up. Seriously, fellas, we were promised some perp walks, and certain Democrats — I'm looking at you, Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and now Cynthia Gonzalez — are practically begging to spend at least the night in a local lockup.

The ball’s in your court, Mr. Homan — and so are the cuffs.

