Oh, Chuck Todd, You Sweet Summer Child...

"Were we sold a 40-year bill of goods?" former NBC News personality Chuck Todd asked about former president Joe Biden's reputation as a devoted family man.

—pause for laughter—

Advertisement

During a video podcast with CNN's Jake Tapper — still flogging his dead book that claims the White House duped him into believing Biden was fine — Todd said, "So for me, the original sin was running in the first place. Because his family was in crisis."

"I followed that Hunter Biden [gun] trial soup to nuts," Todd continued. "I read every single transcript. I read all of the testimony. I cannot believe to this day, Jake, that Joe Biden did this to his kids. I just can’t believe that he did it. I can’t."

"I sit here, I look at this, and I think, were we sold a 40-year bill of goods?"

Before we go any further, allow me a brief word about the headline: It is dripping — nay, absolutely saturated — with sarcasm and condescension. Chuck Todd is in no way an innocent, sweet summer child — no matter what the headline might tease. He was a willing participant in the Democrat-Media Complex cover-up of Biden's increasingly crippling senility. Like Tapper and others before him, Todd now admits to some of the truth in a pathetic attempt at CYA. Unlike Tapper, however, Todd might actually convince a few sad souls that the Biden White House snookered him because, if you'll allow me to continue being frank, Todd never came across as particularly bright.

Advertisement

"We mustn't blame poor Chuck for missing the story," your progressive friends might say. "He never was that bright."

Let me tell you a bit about Joe Biden, the family man who spent years lying about the husband and father involved in the car accident that killed Biden's first wife and their infant daughter.

Curtis Dunn was driving the tractor-trailer that collided with the car driven by Neilia Biden, carrying their 13-month-old daughter with her. Young sons Beau and Hunter were in the car, too. Police at the time made the determination that Mrs. Biden drove into the path of the oncoming truck, possibly because she was looking the wrong way at a stop sign. First responders concluded that Dunn was not drunk. Politico wrote in 2019 that a friend of Biden’s looked into the accident at the time and concluded, "She had a stop sign. The truck driver did not."

Biden spent years milking audiences for stolen empathy that his wife and daughter were killed by "a guy who drank his lunch." The accident ruined Dunn, according to his daughter, Pamela Hamill, who begged Biden to stop lying about her father.

Some family man, eh — smearing an innocent trucker to squeeze a better sob story out of his dead wife and baby.

Advertisement

I wrote about Biden's slanders in 2019, and they weren't news then.

Biden is such a devoted family man that he continued using his only surviving son as his bag-man — with the Big Guy getting his 10%, of course — long after Hunter's addiction to drugs and hookers were obvious to the entire world.

We saw the evidence on Hunter's laptop. Todd treated the story as a partisan political game played by the Trump campaign.

Even Politico, in the story acknowledging that Dunn wasn't at fault, pitched the tragedy as "How Grief Became Joe Biden’s Superpower."

Biden wouldn’t hesitate to drag any family — including his own — through the mud along his twisted way to the White House.

Chuck Todd wasn't sold a bill of goods; he was one of Biden's many willing salesmen.

Recommended: Trump Tried to End the War. Iran Would Rather Murder Jews.

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Providing alternative conservative news and commentary ain't free (but right now, it IS cheap).