The Morning Briefing: Michelle Obama Exists to Make Hillary Clinton Seem Delightful

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is heeding a relentless creative call at a Wyoming mourning dove habitat.)

Advertisement

They're back. OK, they've never really gone away.

Michelle Obama is the only one I mentioned in the headline but I'm sure I can find something uncharitable to say about her husband too. We'll start with Mrs. Lightbringer, though.

While I would prefer to not write about Michelle Obama ever again, I know that some Democrats are going to cajole her to run for president in 2028. The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will turn every whisper regarding her possible candidacy into raucous cheerleading. Try as I might, I'm not going to be able to wish her away.

Mrs. O. popped up in a couple of stories yesterday. Here's a quote from her in a post that Matt wrote:

“If I hear, eh, of someone whose fashion that I like and I know that they're a person of color, I try to make it a point,” she said. “But the clothes have to be available. You know, I think we can all do some work to think about that balance in our wardrobes, you know? What does our closet look like, and who's in it? Who are we supporting in it? You know? And I think if you have the money to buy Chanel, then you have the money to buy everybody.”

Nothing conveys down with the struggle street cred like a pompous lecture about couture. And don't get me started on how laughable it is that Michelle Obama is presuming to know anything about fashion. She's the one who gave Jill Biden the idea to dress in upholstery.

For me, what makes Michelle Obama so insufferable is that she acts as if she is a civil rights crusader from 1957. Despite having been the First Lady of the land for eight years and having her behind kissed in the nine years since she and hubby left the White House, Mrs. Obama would have everyone believe that she's a permanent victim of oppression. She constantly throws around both the race and the gender cards, and the idiotic masses who voted for her husband lap it up.

Advertisement

Should she end up running for president, she would be carrying on the Dems' tradition of trying to get thoroughly unlikeable women to break through the glass ceiling that leads to the Oval Office. The dour, bitter Mrs. Obama would be the worst yet. She makes Granny Maojackets Clinton look positively cheery. I think that the only woman who had any personality in the Democratic Party in the past decade was Kyrsten Sinema, and they ran her out.

A friend once told me that she believed that the Obamas had no interest in being in politics after Barack left office. She thought that they just wanted to be celebrities. I believed that for a long time. The presidency always did seem like a stepping stone for Mr. and Mrs. Obama. Now, I'm not so sure. Michelle might just want to return to the White House for a revenge tour.

Nobody needs that.

My friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green used Matt's post as a springboard to examine the Obamas' post-presidency wealth. He kicks it off with a gem about Michelle's "preening mendacity," which is now going to pop into my head every time I am unfortunate enough to hear the woman's voice or read about anything she's said.

One of my biggest worries about the Obamas is that they'll push one or both of their daughters into politics. That's a political legacy plague that no country should have to suffer through.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, hitting the appetizers at a restaurant on a cheat day.

Advertisement

KiII them with Kindness pic.twitter.com/mLeufpuSM1 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 20, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. The Obamas' Power, Corruption, and Lies Are Things to Behold

Caught on Video: Woman Explains How She Helps Illegal Aliens Bribe Ohio Judges

Cool. DOJ Subpoenas Walz, Frey, Ellison and Other Minnesota Dems

I've heard of him...Big News for Townhall Media: Larry O'Connor Is Townhall's New Editor

Couple Indicted for Taking Illegal Alien Child Under False Terms for Child Labor

SHE'S A WITCH! Michelle Obama Said Something Really Racist Again

Extortion and Death: A Heartbreaking Update on Venezuela's Political Prisoner Crisis

CAIR Sponsors Event Down the Road from Synagogue Attack Site

How Legalized Sports Gambling Is Ruining Sports — and Us

From Rock to Tech, Talent Flees Taxes

Did Ketanji Brown Jackson Just Defend the Racially Oppressive Post-Civil War ‘Black Codes’?

When Words Don't Work: Losing Our Common Tongue

Forget About Greenland: America Must Own the Moon!

The Question Becomes, 'Who Programs AI Bots?'

French Activist Arrested On-Street While Asking Questions About Radical Islam and Women

Hospitals Are Allowing Foreign Governments to Exploit a U.S. Patient Protection Law

Could New England Taxpayers Save $700 Billion by Rejecting ‘Renewables’ for Gas?

+1. Capitals Players Buck League Pressure, Refuse to Use LGBT Pride Tape

'Maximum Determination': Virginia Bishops Vow to Stop Extreme Abortion Measure

👏👏👏BREAKING: There's a New Baby Coming to the White House!

Oh. 'We’re Not Safe Anymore': Billie Eilish Pushes Fear Narrative in Anti-ICE Tirade

ICE Arrests 3,000 Illegal Alien Criminals in Minneapolis

Sorry To Break Up Your Narrative About Renee Good, Lefties, But I've Got Some News...

Advertisement

Stossel. Police Theft

Townhall Mothership

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane.

Over 150 Nigerian Christians Kidnapped by Islamic Militants During Sunday Services

MAGARRRRIFIC! Trump Rolls Out His 365 Victories for 2025

James Clyburn Just Said What About Republicans?

Big Gun Rights Turnout for Virginia Lobby Day Amid Anti-Gun Proposals

British School Comes Under Fire Over Pics of Kids Holding Guns

Fifth Circuit Machine Gun Decision Proves We Have a Long Way to Go

Mayor Mamdani Could Learn Something from San Diego

Target Is the Target Now

Ellison Wants FACE Act if You Photograph Outside Mosques, But You Can Invade and Disrupt Churches

MN Church Stormed by Anti-ICE Agitators Releases Statement Showing Their Actions May Have Consequences

CAGOP Files Emergency Application With SCOTUS in Redistricting Challenge

Nebraska Bill Would Require K-12 Schools to Teach What Communism Really Is

POETRY. ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'

New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial US

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past

VIP

Me. It's a Good Time to Ponder Moving Somewhere You Can Legally Amass an Arsenal

‘America 250’ Tuesday: The Battle of Thomas Creek Was 'Low Tide' for the Revolutionary War

Is Aging Inevitable?

The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘A New Ireland’

All This and a Bag of Quips

Davos: U.S.’s Lutnick Wrecks the ‘Net Zero’ Argument as Fellow Panelists Stare

Should You Be Allowed to Sue the Affair Partner for ‘Alienation of Affection’ in a Divorce?

Are Democrats Completely Out of Ideas?

Why ‘Catholic’ Georgetown Shouldn't Host an LGBTQ Conference

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

Universal Orlando Resort Revving Up Its Own Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Roller Coaster

The first commercial space station, Haven-1, is now undergoing assembly for launch

The Hidden Dark History Behind New York City’s Most Iconic Nicknames and Slogans

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Sure, Georgia, let's go with that.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/19/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: SRN

New Media: UnHerd



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times

Radio: AP



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Davos, Switzerland



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Advertisement





WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times

Radio: AP



CET:

2:10 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with World Economic Forum Leadership

Davos, Switzerland

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers a Special Address to the World Economic Forum

Davos, Switzerland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Meetings with Foreign Leaders

Davos, Switzerland

Closed Press



5:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Reception with Business Leaders

Davos, Switzerland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool





THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: SRN

New Media: UnHerd



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: GB News

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: The Telegraph

Radio: ABC

New Media: Daily Signal



CET:

5:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Board of Peace Charter Announcement

Davos, Switzerland

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Davos, Switzerland, en route The White House



EST:

4:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.