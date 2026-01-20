CAIR Sponsors Event Down the Road from Synagogue Attack Site

I thought the older you get, the less things surprise you; the whole idea that the more things change, the more they stay the same or whatever. Nothing could have prepared me for seeing my hometown hosting an event called the Islamic Games. To demonstrate my surprise—shock, that’s still not right—outrage, that’s better—indulge me in a description of what Colleyville, Tex., used to be.

I was born and raised in Colleyville. We had one blinking red light and more cows than people. Our only real industry was Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. If we needed to buy food, we either went to Mrs. Gilbert's farm stand or to the Tom Thumb in the next town over. There was a Food Lion, but they got busted bleaching expired meat in 1992, and a church eventually bought the space.

My senior year at Colleyville Heritage High School in 2001 was important for three reasons:

I was the high school mascot, a cartoony girl panther called Babs. Thanks to my after-school job at a local Italian restaurant, I learned I was wildly allergic to eggplant. I was in the school's cafeteria when the second plane hit on 9/11.

It did not escape my observation that, as we watched the towers fall, Muslim students turned into themselves and everyone else turned away. Remember, as high school kids who never had reason to think twice about another's religion (except the Jehovah's Witnesses, because we always felt weird about birthdays), this was our first time experiencing religious hostility, and it was traumatic.

The white noise of the airport and planes constantly flying overheard went silent as the airspace lockdown went into effect. From my English classroom, we could watch the planes taking off or landing depending on the wind, but that day was apocalyptically still. I will never forget how quiet a school of 2,500 students can be when everyone is in shock. Alan Jackson really did put it best when he asked, "Where were you when the world stopped turning that September day?"

But that was nearly 25 years ago. Time heals a lot of wounds, but the memories remain. In that time, we have seen Islamic jihad attacks in Boston (marathon), Orlando (gay nightclub), Fort Hood (2009), Queens (hatchet), Garland ("Draw Muhammad" event), San Bernardino (married couple), Manhattan (truck into bicycle lane), New Orleans (New Year's), and at Abbey Gate (Afghanistan), not to mention in the United Kingdom, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Israel.

As the bumper sticker so often reminds me, we cannot coexist with people who want to kill us — naiveté and good intentions be damned.

But in 2022, just three years ago this week, Colleyville, Tex., itself was the site of an Islamic attack. Malik Faisal Akram knocked on a glass door and was admitted into the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue during Sabbath service because, since it was exceptionally cold outside, a generous Jewish worshipper did not want the man to suffer. Akram, an Islamic extremist, took four people (including the rabbi) hostage. For 10 grueling hours, Akram demanded the release of a Pakistani al-Qaeda operative being held in a Texas prison before he was killed by law enforcement.

Maybe it's because I know the founding members of the synagogue, as I went to school and was friends with their kids. Maybe it's because my brother was one of police officers on the scene. Maybe it's because I vividly remember the horror of 9/11. Regardless of the reason, there is no way that even three years later I could forget terrorism rearing its ugly head in my hometown.

It appears, however, that others have. Colleyville Heritage High School is the site of the 2026 Islamic Games. For two days in May, the school will host "North America's Premier Muslim Sports and Athletic Event." Last year the event drew more than 8,000 competitors; estimates put the number at more than 10,000 in 2026. According to the website, anyone can participate regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, or religion. There was no mention of sexual orientation requirements.

While fostering community, physical well-being, and good sportsmanship are all lofty goals, like everything else, the proof is in the pudding. In this case, the pudding is money. Let's consider the sponsors, shall we?

United Mission for Relief and Development

This Islamic Games Gold Sponsor works with and gives tens of millions of dollars to the following countries:

Gaza

Somalia

Syria

Turkey

Pakistan

Yemen

Sudan

Lebanon

Ethiopia

Jordan

Bangladesh

Kenya

Their services are "Sharia-compliant," in case that matters to you. It appears this is United In Name Only, because the only recipients appear to be Muslims. Perhaps they're working to "unite" the Shia and Sunni sects, but I doubt it. One thing we do know: none of these places want to be Trump's B.F.F.

Atomic Chicken

There's a "halal" chicken wing franchise giving money, but the whole halal schtick appears to be pandering. After all, is there a stronger siren song than wings to high school athletes? You may be wondering: what is "halal"? The ritualistic slaughter of living animals by cutting their throats in the name of Allah.

Daniel Pearl, James Foley, and Steve Sotloff would like a word.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Oh, wait — CAIR was just removed from the website as a sponsor. Conservative members of the Texas legislature noticed the designation and pointed it out on X. This might not be such a notable event, except Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR as a terrorist/transnational criminal organization two months ago.

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.' The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas. — Greg Abbott, Governor

Gov. Abbott's actions come in the wake of the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) trying to buy 400 acres in the Dallas area to build a "Sharia compound" known as EPIC City. This label prevents CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood from purchasing land in Texas, but does not indicate anything about funneling cash into sporting events held at taxpayer-funded venues. Who knew it had to? Lesson learned.

Since 1994, CAIR founders have been associated with antisemitism and Islamic extremism. From pro-Hamas conferences in Philadelphia to refusing the condemn suicide bombers, these individuals are not shy about their fundamentalist beliefs. Zohran Mamdani was rumored to have benefitted from $100,000 in CAIR PAC money.

Let me be clear, as someone who has coordinated sponsorships and the events that require such: Removing a sponsor from the website (if they're even listed at all) does not have any bearing on the cashing of their check. That is, just because they are not publicly credited for the money does not mean the money does not change hands.

Event participants and coordinators know CAIR is a part of this event, and that's the reason they like it. The Dallas Cowboys have the Salvation Army red kettle; the Islamic Games have the CAIR logo—except it’s very “Where’s Waldo?” The CAIR logo won’t be on the website but is likely to be found in the program distributed at the gates; not on the actual medals given, but probably on the lapels of those awarding the medals. Talk about a fun little scavenger hunt!

If Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton have a backbone, they will publicly approach Mike Morath, who is the Abbott-appointed commissioner of Education for the state, and press him aggressively on how this event and its sponsors (listed and unlisted) came to be. Morath needs to get answers directly from Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District President Shannon Braun.

It's not only taxpayers who deserve transparency, but also Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel and any other group that has been targeted by Islamic terrorists. Also, the all-boys Catholic school in New Jersey might have some questions, too, as it's a regional site for the 2026 Islamic Games. Other sites for this year's events are public high schools near Ann Arbor and Chicago; Houston and Los Angeles venues are to be determined.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: When someone tells you — especially with violence — who they are, believe them. CAIR is on the side of ICE protesters and Somali fraudsters. CAIR is ready to sue supporters of Israel, or at least those who are against Palestine. If CAIR is involved, it's safe to say the only interests being served are those of Islamic extremists.

