Big News for Townhall Media: Larry O'Connor Is Townhall's New Editor

Our sister site, Townhall, made a big announcement on Tuesday morning. It has named Larry O’Connor as editor.

From the press release:

Larry O’Connor is a trusted conservative voice known for credibility, clarity, and consistency, earning the respect of audiences, peers, and industry leaders alike. He brings decades of experience across writing, podcasts, broadcast, and live events, along with a proven record of leadership, audience growth, and editorial excellence to one of the nation’s most influential conservative platforms.

The press release goes on to describe the strengths that Larry brings to the role.

O’Connor is known for his deep understanding of the political and cultural landscape. His career spans multiple media formats, and he has built a large, loyal national audience by combining sharp analysis, principled conservatism, and engaging conversations.

Larry has been part of the Townhall Media family for nearly a decade:

He has been part of the Townhall Media family since 2016, writing for both Townhall and HotAir. His daily live podcast, LARRY, airs weekdays at noon on Townhall.com and YouTube, reaching nearly 700,000 subscribers. In addition, listeners, Capitol Hill staffers, White House officials, and decision-makers across the Washington, D.C. region hear O’Connor every morning during drive time on WMAL 105.9 FM.

“Townhall has been a cornerstone of the conservative movement for decades, and I’m incredibly honored and excited to take on the role of Editor,” Larry said. “This is a platform with a powerful legacy, an outstanding team of contributors, and a loyal audience that cares deeply about ideas, culture, and the future of our country. I’m eager to build on that foundation, elevate strong conservative voices, and help Townhall continue to inform, challenge, and inspire readers every day.”

“Larry O’Connor is the perfect leader for Townhall.com,” said Jonathan Garthwaite, publisher of Townhall Media (and one of my bosses). “He brings credibility, experience, and a genuine respect for both our contributors and our audience. Larry understands the responsibility that comes with stewarding a platform like Townhall, and I’m grateful for his willingness to step into this role. We’re excited to support his vision and lead Townhall.com’s coverage at a critical period in America.”

Larry has lectured at Hillsdale College and at the Heritage Foundation. He’s a passionate Navy football fan to boot. Our VIP Gold members know him as a frequent guest on Five O’Clock Somewhere.

Larry’s a stand-up guy, a solid conservative, and a memorable presence. I can’t imagine anybody else who could lead Townhall in these wild and crazy times. Congratulations, Larry!

Here’s the requisite business stuff from the press release:

