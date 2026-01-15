Katie Pavlich’s Prime-Time Leap Is a Win for Conservative Media

In October, we here at the Townhall Media family bade farewell to Katie Pavlich, who had been part of the family for over a decade and a half. It was bittersweet to lose such a dedicated writer and solid conservative, but we all knew that she was destined for even more exciting things.

After 16 wonderful years, I am taking a step back from my role as Editor of @townhallcom.



I am deeply grateful to the dedicated Townhall team for many years of accomplishment and extraordinary news coverage. Thank you to our dedicated readers for their support. The outlet is in… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 31, 2025

Katie’s new adventure begins this coming Monday, January 19. Her primetime show, Katie Pavlich Tonight, will air at 10 p.m. Eastern on NewsNation starting Monday.

New year. New show. Starting January 19, Monday-Friday at 10 pm ET on @NewsNation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RXzqJ3PqLt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2026

NewsNation new show alert: "Katie Pavlich Tonight" offers a conservative take on the day’s events while welcoming all viewpoints. Premieres Monday at 10p/9C. Find us on your screen at https://t.co/WTT0IBBRuZ. (@KatiePavlich) pic.twitter.com/IJ9dlOpUIk — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 14, 2026

The Wrap reports:

For Katie Pavlich, leaving Fox News after more than a decade was actually “not complicated.” “There was a new opportunity, and so I decided to take it,” she told TheWrap of her decision to join upstart cable network NewsNation, where she’ll launch her own 10 p.m. opinion show, “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” on Jan. 19.

I’ve turned to NewsNation often when I’m watching breaking news unfold. It has a good balance of perspectives, and there’s less bluster than on Fox News. And since the network is giving Katie a show, you know it has good taste.

You’d better believe that Katie is going to kick off the first week of her new show with a bang:

Honored to sit down with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday to mark one year since his second inauguration. The interview will air on Katie Pavlich Tonight, 10 pm ET on @NewsNation. What questions do you have? Drop them below! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IHat02UtBg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 15, 2026

I don’t watch much news during prime time, but I’ll tune in for that interview for sure. Katie is working to bring other Trump administration folks on, so viewers will get to hear what’s going on straight from the sources.

“Pavlich said she wouldn’t shy away from acknowledging her conservative background — ‘I’ve always been who I am’ — but she believes that such transparency ‘is just a very honest way of working with an audience’ who may share similar beliefs,” The Wrap reports.

That’s refreshing, especially since Katie promises to bring on various perspectives and is willing to have conversations with those with whom she disagrees. Too many of today’s news and debate programs are about argument rather than dialogue, so hopefully, Katie can bring more civil debate to the table.

This is big news for conservative media. A Townhall Media alumna getting her own show on an upstart news network is a huge deal. And NewsNation is getting a terrific host in Katie.

Congratulations, Katie! I’ll toast to the success of your new show.

