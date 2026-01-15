Katie Pavlich’s Prime-Time Leap Is a Win for Conservative Media

Chris Queen | 3:42 PM on January 15, 2026
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

In October, we here at the Townhall Media family bade farewell to Katie Pavlich, who had been part of the family for over a decade and a half. It was bittersweet to lose such a dedicated writer and solid conservative, but we all knew that she was destined for even more exciting things.

Katie’s new adventure begins this coming Monday, January 19. Her primetime show, Katie Pavlich Tonight, will air at 10 p.m. Eastern on NewsNation starting Monday.

The Wrap reports:

For Katie Pavlich, leaving Fox News after more than a decade was actually “not complicated.”

“There was a new opportunity, and so I decided to take it,” she told TheWrap of her decision to join upstart cable network NewsNation, where she’ll launch her own 10 p.m. opinion show, “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” on Jan. 19.

I’ve turned to NewsNation often when I’m watching breaking news unfold. It has a good balance of perspectives, and there’s less bluster than on Fox News. And since the network is giving Katie a show, you know it has good taste.

You’d better believe that Katie is going to kick off the first week of her new show with a bang:

I don’t watch much news during prime time, but I’ll tune in for that interview for sure. Katie is working to bring other Trump administration folks on, so viewers will get to hear what’s going on straight from the sources.

“Pavlich said she wouldn’t shy away from acknowledging her conservative background — ‘I’ve always been who I am’ — but she believes that such transparency ‘is just a very honest way of working with an audience’ who may share similar beliefs,” The Wrap reports.

That’s refreshing, especially since Katie promises to bring on various perspectives and is willing to have conversations with those with whom she disagrees. Too many of today’s news and debate programs are about argument rather than dialogue, so hopefully, Katie can bring more civil debate to the table.

This is big news for conservative media. A Townhall Media alumna getting her own show on an upstart news network is a huge deal. And NewsNation is getting a terrific host in Katie.

Congratulations, Katie! I’ll toast to the success of your new show.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

