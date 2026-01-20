ICE Arrests 3000 Illegal Alien Criminals in Minneapolis

To the great sorrow of crime-loving leftist domestic terrorists, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested thousands of foreign criminals in Minneapolis in just a few weeks, despite leftist rioting.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on Jan. 19 to state that Operation Metro Surge, the current and ongoing ICE operation in Minneapolis, has resulted in 3,000 arrests so far. Among the arrestees are murderers, rapists, gang members, and fraudsters.

This is what leftist rioters are protesting when they flood the streets in Minneapolis — and I do mean flood, as they’ve been pouring water on freezing streets to cover them in ice and cause federal vehicle accidents. Leftists are assaulting ICE and destroying federal property on behalf of the most despicable illegal aliens who invaded our country.

Domestic terrorist Renee Good tried to run over an ICE officer and ended up dead in Minneapolis to protect the scumbags who came to America to kill, rape, and rob Americans.

“We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals,” boasted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “In the last 6 weeks, our brave DHS law enforcement have arrested 3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals. A huge victory for public safety.”

Among the arrestees, per DHS, is Laotian Tze Thao, convicted of homicide. His fellow Laotian, Blong Xiong, is a sex offender whose crimes include sodomy on a 12-year-old girl. Another Laotian, Pao Xiong, was previously convicted of driving under the influence, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of amphetamine. A judge ordered him deported back in 2011, 15 years ago, but he is still in the country. Likewise, Mexican Pedro Garcia-Bravo was supposed to be deported in 2010 but was not, despite his criminal history of fraud, identity theft, and driving under the influence.

As for Mexican Silvano Lun Velasco, he has convictions for driving under the influence and commercial sex. Ecuadoran Jonathan Paul Yuquilema-Ganan has convictions for driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle. Guatemalan Arnoldo Jose Hernandez-Perez is guilty of sexual assault and DUI, and in 2018 received a final order of removal.

Other Operation Metro Surge arrestees include:

Abdikadir Sheik Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, with convictions for assault, forgery, and obstruction and arrests for drug possession and theft. Dat Quoc Ly, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, with a criminal history including multiple arrests for driving under the influence, larceny, assault and making terrorist threats and an arrest for fraud. Jorge Cordoso-Luna, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, with convictions for aggravated assault with a weapon, larceny, assault, possession of cocaine, and robbery with a gun. Deth Oudone Phaengsy, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for possession of a weapon and aggravated assault with a gun. Phaengsy is an “Asian Boys” gang member and has a final order of removal from 2018. Yang Koua Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for homicide and robbery. Moua is an admitted “Oriental Lo” gang member and was issued a final order of removal in 2013.

The next time you see a headline about leftist domestic terrorism in Minneapolis, remember for whom they are protesting — the worst of the worst illegal aliens.

