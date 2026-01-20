'We’re Not Safe Anymore': Billie Eilish Pushes Fear Narrative in Anti-ICE Tirade

Pop sensation Billie Eilish let loose with a horrendously overdramatic rant filled with a number of false claims about recent raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, acting as a willing puppet of the progressive movement by pushing the narrative that our “neighbors are being kidnapped.” Of course, these “neighbors” are not in the country legally, and most of them belong to violent gangs and cartels that are doing significant harm to the American people—but why let facts get in the way of a good story, right?

Eilish delivered her rant against the Trump administration during an acceptance speech for the Environmental Justice Award at the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award ceremony on Sunday.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped,” she said during her speech. “Resources to fight the climate crisis are being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture are destroying our planet and people’s health, and access to food and health care is becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a basic human right for all Americans.”

“It is very clear that this administration does not prioritize protecting our planet and our communities,” Eilish added. “And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.”

Why, exactly, does Eilish not feel safe at home or on the streets? She is an American citizen. She also has oodles of money that allow her to hire private security. As long as she does not engage in illegal activity, aid and abet illegal aliens, or pull stunts that interfere with ICE operations, she has exactly zero chance of being directly impacted by immigration enforcement.

What we see here is a classic example of someone who grasped at a young age that money and fame do not truly give a person’s life meaning or purpose. Eilish also understands that political silence could cost her relevance and invite harassment from the progressive mob, which demands that anyone with a large following use that platform to preach the progressive gospel. In reality, however, even these causes will eventually leave her feeling hollow. Only Christ and the mission He gave to the Church can fill that hole in her soul.

Billie's full acceptance speech for being honored with the 'Environmental Justice Award' at the MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards last night in Atlanta, Georgia! 🌍



📸: 21liliaa via TikTok pic.twitter.com/MhthIrMr19 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) January 18, 2026

Eilish has leaned into social justice activism as of late and previously made headlines for rebuking the billionaire class and demanding they give away their money during an acceptance speech for another award.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in 2025.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she continued. “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

You just have to love rich celebrities telling other rich people how they should use their money. Even billionaires don't have enough cash in the bank to solve the world's problems long term. Logistics isn't Eilish's strong suit though. Perhaps she should just stick to entertaining people?

