Forget About Greenland: America Must Own the Moon!

The Russians haven’t been to the moon. You know why? Because they’re space p***sies… You really want to impress us? Bring back our f***in’ FLAG, a**hole! Show us some moon rocks, or kiss this. —Sam Kinison

Fun fact: Greenland wasn’t formally incorporated into Denmark until 1953. Which means, Denmark’s “ownership” of Greenland preceded Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moonwalk by a scant 16 years.

If Denmark’s ownership of Greenland is legally valid, shouldn’t America have a valid legal claim to the moon?

After all, just as Sam Kinison noted, nobody else has planted their flag on the moon. No other countries have even visited it!

And legally speaking, ownership of the moon is, quite literally, up in the air: When it comes to the moon, the 1967 Outer Space Treaty only prohibits:

That the Moon and other celestial bodies shall be used exclusively for peaceful purposes; prohibits their use for testing weapons of any kind, conducting military maneuvers, or establishing military bases, installations, and fortifications[.]

Notably absent from all that legalese is the direct ownership of the moon.

A second international treaty, 1979’s Moon Agreement, banned the commercial exploitation of the moon’s resources. But there’s an important caveat:

However, only 18 countries are party to the Moon Agreement; the United States, Russia, and China are all notably absent. This makes it difficult to enforce the provisions of the Moon Agreement as a matter of international law, having never been signed by the major spacefaring nations of our time. Compounding problems are the more recent Artemis Accords. The Moon Agreement’s provisions regarding ownership of space resources, and its stated commitment to creating “an international regime…to govern the exploitation of the natural resources of the moon,” are directly in conflict with the Accords. Legal scholars believe the Moon Agreement and the Artemis Accords cannot be reconciled , and the existence of one will depend on the success (or demise) of the other.

Which means, it’s not at all clear who — if anyone — can claim ownership of the moon and/or its resources. But as space technology improves, it’s a slam-dunk certainty that someone will claim it. Too much money is at stake.

Experts estimate that lunar resources and mining could be worth more than $1 quadrillion.

That’s one thousand trillion, or one million billion!

Meanwhile, here on earth, President Trump’s fixation on Greenland continues to baffle the American people. We just don’t see the benefit. Sure, if Denmark offered us Greenland on a silver platter, we’d probably take it; land, after all, is an asset. (Especially a landmass that’s chock-full of rare earth metals.)

But there’s ZERO demand to wage a war of conquest to acquire Greenland!

Some think Trump’s real goal is prodding European powers into better funding Greenland’s defenses. If so, well done. Encouraging European powers to shoulder the burden of Europe’s defense is as “America First” as it gets.

Be nice if it were true.

But I don’t think that theory is right: When Trump said America “needs” Greenland, I take him at his word.

Do we “need it” because Chinese and Russian warships are actively patrolling Greenland’s waters? Possibly. (If so, it would be a really smart PR tactic to share the proof.)

Do we “need it” for its vast natural resources? It’s unclear: Greenland might have a lot of rare earth metals, but 80% of Greenland is covered by an ice sheet that extends 1,380 miles, with an average thickness of 5,000 feet. (Better pack a few ice picks.)

My suspicion is, Trump “needs” Greenland because it’s a big, impressive landmass that will likely become more relevant in the future. And yes, part of his motivation is safeguarding resources and preventing Chinese and/or Russian territorial claims.

But the other part of his motivation is almost certainly personal: President Trump wants to be remembered as a great leader. Historically speaking, the acquisition of new territory is how great leaders — from Alexander to Cyrus to Genghis Khan — are measured.

Acquiring Greenland isn’t about winning the 2026 midterms. It’s about securing historical greatness.

And y’know what’s an even bigger, more historically significant landmass than Greenland?

That’s right: the moon!

Greenland is roughly 836,330 square miles. The moon is 14.6 million square miles — nearly 20 times larger than all of Greenland.

And with China planning a manned voyage to the moon in the next five years, now’s the perfect time for America to claim ownership. Because, if we wait until the Chinese are already there, it’ll be too late.

Since 2017, China has claimed both Mars AND the moon as sovereign Chinese territories — just like the South China Sea. So, if they’re making territorial claims before they’ve even arrived, what do you think they’ll do after they’ve planted a Chinese flag on the moon’s surface?

Which is why all the reasons for the United States acquiring Greenland also apply to the moon. The only difference is, the moon is exponentially bigger, it's richer in resources, and the Chinese will be planting a flag on its surface by the end of the decade.

If President Trump wants to be remembered by history, being the first world leader to claim legitimate control over the moon is one way to do it. Not even Alexander the Great dared to do that.

Forget about Greenland, President Trump! Go get us the moon!

