The Morning Briefing: In a Perfect World, Merrick Garland Would Be Living in GITMO

Something that has astonished and impressed me about this second go-round of President Trump's is how much he and his administration accomplish on a daily basis. His first term was bogged down by what felt like hourly personnel drama. He learned how to hire better after that, and is now surrounded by people who are locked in to his agenda and loyal.

The Trump 47 administration has gotten so much done that it feels as if they've been at it for three years rather than just 11 months. It is sometimes easy to forget that we're less than a year removed from a Soviet-esque wrecking crew being in charge and actively trying to destroy the Republic. At least it is for me, anyway. That might be because I'm trying to bury it all in the deepest recesses of my psyche.

There are so many people to despise from the Biden years that it's probably best to just go with a Top 10 list. Number One on mine is Merrick Garland, who who turned the Department of Justice into Joe Biden's personal goon squad. For four years, the chief law enforcement officer in the United States had zero respect for the law. Garland's focus was getting revenge on Republicans for keeping him off of the Supreme Court. He had enormous power and the emotional maturity of a prepubescent boy whose parents didn't like him.

When agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, it felt more like a vendetta than a legitimate law enforcement operation. Even people who didn't know much about the law smelled a rat.

Well, they were right. This is from Catherine:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believed that it did not have probable cause to raid Donald Trump‘s Florida home, but it still went ahead with the raid under administration pressure in spectacular and shameful fashion. In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, scattering papers across the floor, carefully arranging documents for photo ops, and even pawing through Melania’s wardrobe. It was a show of power from the Biden administration against their most prominent political opponent, a way of intimidating Americans by showing that nothing would restrain the feds from weaponizing justice for their own ends. It was later revealed that federal officers were even given permission to use deadly force during the raid. The Mar-a-Lago raid was one of the most publicized events of four years of Democrats weaponizing justice against hundreds if not thousands of Americans. And it turns out the FBI admitted internally all along that the whole raid was unjustifiable.

This situation wasn't helped by the fact that then-FBI Director Christopher Wray was a vindictive and petty man who hated Trump. The people closest to the situation may have known that it was all a trainload of horse manure, but the two guys who were pulling the strings weren't going to hear any of it. I've written a number of times that I think Trump's biggest failure from his first term was not firing Wray before he left office.

It's Garland who is the real fly-covered piece of garbage here, though. His myriad abuses of power should not be allowed to stand. The Democrats keep accusing President Trump of using the DOJ for purposes of personal revenge, which is just more projection from them. If that were actually the case, I'm sure he would have found some reason to send some people to knock on Garland's door.

Alas, the execrable Garland will probably never be held accountable for the lives he ruined with the DOJ's J6 witch hunt, or the vengeful harassment of Trump in an effort to interfere with the election. That means that they'll be even worse the next time they get the presidency. Much, much worse.

At some point, I would love to see someone from the Biden administration be made an example of. We all would, of course, and we've been saying that all year.

For the moment, the best revenge is doing all we can to keep the Dems' power in Washington diminished. Maybe we'll get lucky and they'll give us an unintentional assist by keeping up the internal squabbling they've been doing for the last several months.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

They left the door open by accident and came back to this.. pic.twitter.com/QAPDua41C9 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 16, 2025

