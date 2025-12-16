The ACA Fraud Scandal Begins to Resonate

Welcome! Glad you’re here. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

Today in History:

2010: The last episode of Larry King Live airs.

1991: Kazakhstan gains independence.

1809: Napoleon Bonaparte divorces Empress Joséphine by the French Senate.

1773: Boston Tea Party.

1707: Most recent eruption of Mount Fuji.

1653: Oliver Cromwell appointed as Lord Protector of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Birthdays today include Ludwig Van Beethoven, Jane Austen, Noël Coward, Margaret Mead, Arthur C. Clarke, The Hollies’ Tony Hicks, and Abba’s Benny Andersson.

Here's an interesting poll from KSTP TV in Minnesota:

The first results of KSTP’s exclusive SurveyUSA poll on fraud in Minnesota have been released. Our survey asked: Do you think fraud in state programs is the biggest problem in Minnesota? From a group of 578 registered voters, 79% say it’s either the biggest problem or a major problem. Another question asked was: Has Gov. Tim Walz done enough to stop fraud in Minnesota? Fourteen percent say that he’s done enough, while 69% say he needs to do more. The survey also asked if the Legislature has done enough — 11% say yes, and 74% say they need to do more.

Keep in mind, Minnesota is a deeply blue state. Assuming this poll is anything like accurate, the logical conclusion is that even most Democrats disapprove of the way Gov. Tim Walz is running the state. I also think we can probably accept this as very strong evidence that Walz has lost any hope of furthering his political career, regardless of the millions in Somali dollars in his campaign chest. Make no mistake here: America dodged a bullet last November.

My thought here is that if anything comes of this in Minnesota politics, Democrats will pin it on Walz as the scapegoat. Let’s face it, this stuff has been going on for a long time. Yet, the voters keep electing the same faces. It’s easier to convince such people that one person is the issue, not the prevalent political thought they’ve operated under for years.

Walz, after all, is running against Donald Trump, which, to many in deep blue areas, is enough to overcome any level of incompetence. Example:

It’s clear to most of us that Walz wasn’t interested in containing the fraud we’re now witness to. He knew that if the fraud were revealed, he’d lose the Somali vote (and the Somali dollars). He’d likely lose the support of Keith Ellison, as well.

That said, I also believe that the national implications of this sentiment are going to be hard to overlook. Voters' perception nationwide is that the healthcare system is a disaster because of Democrats in general, not just Walz in particular. Ohio is the next stop on this line, as is indicated in the video.

That feeling has been ramping up since Obama. With the ACA in the cross hairs come the end of the year, the perception is amplified. How will all of this play in the midterms? It’s an open question, but it cannot be good for the Democrats.

I feel obligated to point out that the Democrats knew this was coming up. They knew the ACA was a failure, and the Schumer Shutdown did nothing to bring that situation to anything resembling a positive conclusion. Thing is, it’s not like they weren’t warned. Everyone outside the Democrat party said the ACA wasn’t going to work. Democrats did it anyway, without one GOP vote. They’re the ones who added the sunset clause to the ACA. They knew this was going to happen. This is all on them.

If the ACA actually works as the Democrats claim, why are the subsidies a requirement? Probably because of the fraud baked into the system.

The New York Post reported at the top of this month:

Affordable Care Act subsidies have been granted, without the required documentation, to 90% of fictitious applicants over the last two years, according to a damning government watchdog report released Wednesday. The Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) preliminary findings of ongoing and covert testing of Obamacare found “fraud risks” in the federal ACA marketplace, specifically related to the healthcare program’s advance premium tax credit – a subsidy Democrats shut down the government over last month in a failed effort to extend the tax credit for three more years. “The federal Marketplace approved coverage for nearly all of GAO’s fictitious applicants in plan years 2024 and 2025, generally consistent with similar GAO testing in plan years 2014 through 2016,” according to the government watchdog.

Here's the thing: How much of that money goes back into Democrat election coffers? Enough, apparently, to make them fight tooth and nail to see the fraud continued.

My friends, a thought for today: You are important. You are enough. You are sufficient. That sufficiency deserves recognition, but nobody's going to recognize it fully until YOU do. Never ever lose sight of that.

