Corruption Seems to Be a Way of Life in One Party — Guess Which One

Hello, Hola, Merhaba, Salut, Buenos días, Bonjour, Buongiorno, Guten Tag, Nǐmen hǎo, Cześć, Shalom—and for those of you in San Francisco… whao, err, mmmbudf. (Yeah, I know: I just sent the editor's spellchecker into spastics.) I’m glad you’re here. Today is Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Today in history:

2012: The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurs.

2000: The Supreme Court ends the 2000 presidential election, ruling that a fair recount of ballots can not be performed in time.

1961: Tanzania joins the United Nations.

1939: The USSR is expelled from the League of Nations.

Birthdays today include: Vanessa Hudgens, Nostradamus, Irish poet Charles Wolfe, comedian Morey Amsterdam, singer Charlie Rich, R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr.

_____

You really need to wonder if corruption and hypocrisy aren't essential characteristics of the Democratic Party. You may think that I'm being harsh, but as I sit here looking over my writings of the past few years, I don’t think so. In fact, I'm going easy on them.

Fr the time being, let's limit our discussion to the federal government. Every single federal program pushed by the Democrats is a systemic part of the equation. A few examples:

The American people, sensing they were being taken and wanting it investigated and stopped, put Donald Trump in the White House and placed the GOP in control of both houses of Congress. How do the Democrats respond to this?

• Trump gets unlawfully surveilled again and again

• Smeared by the press

• Repeatedly impeached under charges that don’t withstand any scrutiny

• Repeatedly investigated in what can only be called a witch hunt

• Falsely prosecuted

Now consider Trump’s response:

He never pardoned himself and his family, unlike Joe Biden.

He never hid behind family immunity.

He never fled the country as Barack Obama seems to be preparing to do.

Now, let’s look at what the Democrats have been doing.

As a reminder, let’s let Ben Shapiro, from three years back, list things:

Oh, and let's not forget the way the Democrts weaponized government agencies against anyone who dares to speak against the Democrats.



The Democrats have no interest in controlling their corruption, since they rather largely benefit from it. The only time Democrats seemingly get the boot is when they get to be too much of an embarrassment or become an impediment to party power. That way lies our corruption poster child of the day: Bob Menendez.



A reminder from CBS News, hardly a bastion of right-wing thought:

Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is no longer eligible to seek or hold any public office in the Garden State following his convictions on federal bribery charges and other offenses, officials said Friday. Menendez, 71, was convicted in July 2024 on 16 counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. A federal jury found him guilty of accepting cash and gold bars in exchange for favors from his Senate office, including acting in secret to benefit the government of Egypt.

Barney Frank and Jim Traficant are more recent examples. Mostly, though, Democrats tend to let things slide, so long as they get a piece of the action.

Andrew Klavan, in a 2016 article here at PJ Media, gives us an indication of how bad it's gotten:

Where once the Democrat Party called for jail time for men like Donald Segretti, a Nixon political operative who did four months for some silly dirty campaign tricks, today they shrug off verified reports that Clinton operatives incited violence at Trump rallies and pulled off nasty stunts at the instigation of the candidate herself. Why should such nonsense even make the news, when journalists have given a pass to a corrupt IRS, a corrupted FBI, and a Justice Department with no commitment to justice?

They have been abusing what governmental power they still have to protect themselves from the consequences of that abuse and to retain whatever power they can. We have all seen them go into full panic mode when they get exposed, particularly since the 2024 election.

Mind you, that's just the corruption on the national scene. I won't even try to list the corruption on the local scene. I could spend the rest of my life focused on writing about just that subject and still not even scratch the surface of it.

All of this speaks not to individual incidents of corruption, but to corruption as a way of Democratic Party life. Corruption is all but a requirement for being a member of the Democratic Party. It's baked into the Democrat cake.



The GOP needs to be relentlessly hammering this stuff home, over and over again, until it becomes axiomatic to the voting public as a whole, not just to political news junkies such as you and I. The acknowledgement of Democrat corruption and the demand for justice over it need to be as much a part of our national dialogue as "where's the beef?" and as much of an idiom as "zebras don't change their stripes."

Sure, the ever-shrinking number of Democratic voters may ignore the points I raise here, but i suggest independents will not. It raises the chances of keeping our hold on both houses of Congress to a near certainty.

Part of the responsibility here, dear reader, lies with you. As loud as those who would like to tear America apart have been over the last decade or so, we need to be louder and more active.



Comments are encouraged.

With all that said, take care of yourself today. Remember that nobody can do that job better or more reliably than you.

