Elon Musk Is Making a Comeback With 'Big Checks' to GOP Candidates Ahead of Midterm Election

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is back in the game, ladies and gentlemen. By that, I mean he has once again started using his vast wealth to help Republicans score big wins in the 2026 midterm elections. Musk recently cut several hefty checks to GOP campaigns, signaling that he’s ready to jump back into the proverbial ring just months after floating the idea of starting a third party during his very public bickering with President Donald Trump.

These donations come as Republicans in Congress fight to hold firm control of both chambers while expanding their lead in the House of Representatives. Musk also hinted that he plans to make additional donations to GOP candidates in the near future. That’s good news. Musk isn’t just a wealthy man with deep pockets — he also wields enormous cultural influence, which can help undecided voters choose to back Republicans.

In 2024, Musk donated nearly $240 million to President Trump and other Republicans through his political action committee. After Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House appointed Musk to an advisory role, where he helped push for major cuts to runaway government spending.

Musk’s stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency didn’t last long. A brutal and nasty feud with Trump and the Republican Party quickly followed, sparked by disagreements over the Big, Beautiful Bill. In May 2025, Musk announced that he planned to scale back his political donations in future elections.

“I think I’ve done enough,” Musk said at the time, before adding, “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason.”

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote in a now-deleted social media post at the height of the feud.

However, after the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk in September, the rift between the two men appears to have healed. Observers spotted Musk and Trump speaking during Kirk’s memorial service that month. Musk also attended a White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November.

More recently, Musk joined Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for dinner last month at the vice presidential residence. Vance likely helped cast a vision for the Tesla CEO, reminding him that Republicans still need his support to push back against the socialist advance of the radical left — an enemy far from defeated.

We won’t know the exact size of Musk’s latest donations until campaign finance reports come out next month. Meanwhile, the GOP is gearing up for a fiery election cycle as it works to defend its majorities in both the House and Senate. Polling and public opinion suggest that Democrats stand a strong chance of retaking the House, a move that would rain on President Trump’s parade and sharply limit his agenda during the final two years of his term. Then again, polling data hasn't exactly had a great track record in recent years. In other words, it's not over until it's over. I think Rocky said that, right?

