Victims of Weaponized Lawfare Condemn Hunter Pardon

Victims of the weaponized Biden-Harris “justice” system, particularly Jan. 6 prisoners and Trump allies, have spoken out against the blanket pardon criminal Hunter Biden received from his father.

Advertisement

Pro-lifers, parents concerned about woke school indoctrination, Jan. 6 protestors, Trump allies, and Covid-19 policy critics have all been targeted by the Biden FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ), and some of them have spent years in jail. But if you’re the Democrat president’s crackhead, licentious, law-breaking son, you can get off scot-free.

In fact, Hunter Biden was just pardoned for committing the crimes that Donald Trump was impeached by Democrats for investigating. There’s irony for you.

Indeed, despite ample evidence of sexual crimes (including potential sex trafficking and pedophilia), tax evasion, illegal possession of a firearm, and participating in his father‘s illicit foreign influence/money laundering, Hunter Biden has received a pardon from his daddy, who thereby breaks his promise not to issue a pardon for Hunter. Of course, Joe is also protecting his own sorry, senile self. You know whom Joe isn’t protecting? Every American his handlers happen to disagree with.

Related: Hunter’s Creditor Speaks Out on No-Consequences Pardon

Where does one even begin with the vast corruption and rights violations of the Biden-Harris administration? The Jan. 6 protestors are one of the groups most aggressively targeted by a weaponized justice system, many of them jailed for years in inhumane conditions, some without trial. Last night, during an X space, a number of J6ers — including Jake Lang, Philip Anderson, Leslie Gray, Jeff Zink, and Treniss Evans — spoke about their own traumatizing experiences with police brutality and federal harassment on and after January 6 and/or the abuses they suffered in prison. Needless to say, they are disgusted by the pardon for Hunter, seeing it as yet another proof of a two-tiered justice system.

Advertisement

#WalkAway campaign founder and J6 protester Brandon Straka, who has been prosecuted and deplatformed, posted in frustration, “I’m still serving a sentence for standing outside the Capitol for 8 minutes. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden could have murdered someone over the past decade, and nothing’s gonna happen.”

Related: Censorship Victim Warns MAGA: Don’t Trust Zuckerberg

Donald Trump himself has been bombarded with Biden DOJ lawfare, as have his family members and his allies, including Eric Trump, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Miles Guo, Mike Lindell, and Rudy Giuliani. Eric sarcastically commented on the news about Hunter’s pardon, “Don’t worry about the 112 subpoenas I have received over the past 8 years.” Bannon labeled the pardon “Gasoline on the fire of [a] ‘two-tiered’ justice system." Navarro called it the “pardon mother of WTFs.”

Meanwhile, even though violent pro-abortion rioters who committed dozens of attacks have yet to be arrested, peaceful pro-lifers have been sent to prison by the Biden DOJ for supposedly interfering with women’s access to baby-killing clinics. Young mother and pro-life activist Bevelyn Beatty Williams was sentenced to over three years in prison. Eva Edl survived the Nazis and the Communists, but she could die in prison because of her pro-life witness.

Likewise, parents who did not commit any crimes but who were challenging leftist policies at school board meetings were investigated and spied upon by the FBI as potential domestic terrorists.

Advertisement

Then there’s the censorship-industrial complex built up by the Biden-Harris administration, and most particularly in force during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Twitter Files revealed. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also admitted earlier this year to censoring COVID-19 discussions, even humor and satire, under pressure from the federal government.

For those of us who were kicked off platforms and silenced for stating facts or opinions about COVID-19, it is disturbing to note that serial criminal Hunter is facing fewer consequences than the average Twitter user who said lockdowns were harmful.