Hunter’s Creditor Speaks Out on No-Consequences Pardon

They say crime doesn’t pay, and in the case of Hunter Biden, one could certainly say that the criminal doesn’t pay. A man to whom Hunter reportedly owes over $300,000 is not exactly thrilled at Hunter‘s blanket pardon from his senile father.

Despite ample evidence of sexual crimes (including potential sex trafficking and pedophilia), tax evasion, illegal possession of a firearm, and participating in his father‘s illicit foreign influence/money laundering, Hunter Biden has received a pardon from Old Joe, who thereby breaks his promise not to pardon his son and protects his own sorry, senile behind. And the former landlord to whom Hunter still allegedly owes a fortune in back rent is hardly enthused.

Shaun Maguire posted on X on Dec. 1, “So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe (This is a true story).”

According to Maguire, a Sequoia Capital partner who backed Donald Trump in this election, Hunter was his tenant and never paid him. “Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute sh[*]t bag,” Maguire posted. He emphasized that there was plenty of evidence against Hunter, including from Hunter’s own infamous laptop. Maguire’s allegations have yet to be verified, but Hunter was previously accused of trashing a rental property in California and not paying $80,000 in rent. It should be noted that Joe Biden pardoned Hunter for any federal crimes he committed, so a California rent dispute would not be included. Maguire may, however, have a civil case against Hunter Biden if this story checks out.

Hunter is a serial criminal



The evidence is black & white, found on his own laptop



Which the FBI had for a year before the 2020 election, but they lied and said it was Russian disinfo



Then the Biden admin used serial lawfare against Trump



And now they gaslights us



Fitting pic.twitter.com/sNFhW9Wzl6 — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden claimed that Hunter was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.” That’s complete nonsense. Donald Trump was selectively and unfairly prosecuted, but Hunter wasn’t. He was shielded by the FBI, IRS, and DOJ every step of the way, even before his daddy took office.

Legal investigator Julie Kelly added another interesting fact about how blatantly unfair the pardon actually was. “Important to note the same US attorney (Matthew Graves) who refused to partner with David Weiss to bring tax charges against Hunter Biden is the same US attorney continuing to charge, prosecute, and imprison J6ers to this day,” she posted.

We all know the Biden DOJ has worked overtime to protect actual criminals like Hunter Biden while destroying the lives of political dissidents such as the J6ers, Trump allies, and pro-lifers.

Related: Exclusive: J6 Prisoner on How Election Is ‘Life or Death’ for Political Prisoners

Again, we all know why the pardon was issued. It was simply a way to protect not only Hunter, but also Joe Biden from the consequences of their decades of corruption and criminal activities.

