Here's How Pardoning Hunter Biden Was Really About Protecting Joe

Let's be honest here. The only thing shocking about Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, was the timing. He was always going to do it. I think most people, myself included, figured he'd wait until January.

Now, this pardon will cast a shadow over the final weeks of Biden’s presidency, but let’s face it: Joe likely doesn’t care. Predictably, some on the left are already applauding him, hailing it as the act of a “good father,” and so on. However, it's time to cut through the noise. While the pardon was technically on Hunter's behalf, it’s clear that this move was really about protecting Joe Biden himself.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," Biden said in his statement announcing the pardon.

Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

Biden continued, "The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election."

The narrative is clear: Joe Biden claims that he pardoned Hunter because Republicans singled out Hunter as Biden's son to thwart his father's presidential campaign.

Let's examine the pardon in its entirety:

Executive Grant of Clemency

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States of America



To All to Whom These Presents Shall Come, Greeting:



Be It Known, That This Day, I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, Pursuant to My Powers Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution, Have Granted Unto



ROBERT HUNTER BIDEN



A Full and Unconditional Pardon



For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.



Done at the City of Washington this 1st day of December in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-four and of the Independence of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-ninth.

Well, that's interesting, isn't it? Despite being the son of a president, Hunter Biden received a "full and unconditional pardon" for any possible crime he committed, retroactive to seven years before Joe Biden even took office. He didn't merely commute the sentences of the crimes he was convicted of; Joe gave him a blanket pardon for any and all crimes he may have committed for nearly eleven years.

President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes. But last night he suddenly granted a “Full and Unconditional Pardon” for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade!



Trust in our justice system has been almost… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 2, 2024

Why does this matter? Well, it just so happens that Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014. This means that Hunter's pardon wasn't merely about taxes or gun charges; it was about preventing exposure of the Biden crime family's influence-peddling schemes. We've been covering the Biden crime family for a long time now. We know Joe Biden was involved in Hunter's business dealings and that millions of dollars were laundered through Biden family shell companies.

So don't be fooled; Joe Biden didn't merely pardon Hunter—he pardoned himself.