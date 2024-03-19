Peter Navarro: ‘I’m Afraid for This Country’

In an unprecedented and ominous event, a former Trump advisor is going to jail for not discussing material under executive privilege with Congress. But Peter Navarro says he is not as worried about himself as he is about this nation.

Navarro, who worked in the Trump administration, claimed executive privilege for some information the Jan. 6 House Committee wanted to discuss, and he has been convicted of alleged “contempt of Congress.” Of course, it’s a total double standard. Criminal Hunter Biden has yet to face consequences for his contempt of Congress, as Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) pointed out. What is so worrisome about Navarro’s prison sentence and denied release pending appeal is that it seems to illustrate that America really does have a two-tiered system now, where Democrats can do whatever they wish with impunity while conservatives can go to jail even without committing crimes.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Navarro stated, “[If] they can put me in prison, they can put you in prison. Make no mistake about that.” He went on, “And make no mistake about this: they are coming after Donald Trump with the same tactics, tools, and strategies they used to put me over there today, okay. Think about this: stripped of all defenses before a jury trial. That’s going to happen to him.”

With Democrat jury pools, biased DAs like corrupt Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg, and Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, the deck is stacked against Trump, Navarro emphasized. “I’m also afraid of only one thing: I’m afraid for this country because this — what they’re doing — should have a chilling effect on every American, regardless of their party. They come for me, they can come for you.”

Peter Navarro:



"I'm not nervous. I'm afraid for this country." pic.twitter.com/wvWvrqXTHH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

Navarro previously posted a statement in which he critiqued Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts for denying his release pending appeal. “That appeal on the merits will continue and if I fail in that appeal – after nonetheless serving my full prison term -- the constitutional separation of powers will be irreparably damaged and the doctrine of executive privilege dating back to George Washington will cease to function as an important safeguard for effective presidential decision-making,” Navarro urged. “There is much at stake here and it is worth the fight.”

According to Navarro, this is not a mere personal concern. “The partisan nature of the imprisoning of a top senior White House aide should chill the bones of every American. In Joe Biden’s weaponized justice system, a Democrat-controlled Congress and Justice Department together with an Obama-appointed District Judge and three Obama-appointed Appeals Court judges drove the Navarro railroad right into prison,” he posted. “If anybody thinks these partisans and politicians in robes aren’t coming for Donald Trump, they must think twice now.”

But Navarro’s is not the only arrest that has been labeled political persecution or biased justice this week. Attorney Stefanie Lambert previously presented evidence of what she called serious 2020 election fraud, and she is also the attorney for Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang in a class action lawsuit. Lambert was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaching a confidentiality order. Lambert represents ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne in a defamation lawsuit he brought against controversial e-ballot company Dominion Voting Systems. Lambert said she was protecting the Constitution, arguing, “I gave the evidence to law enforcement. The discovery (file from Dominion) contained evidence of numerous crimes.” The arrest remains hotly debated online.

Navarro is going to jail because of the Jan. 6 Committee, which was just exposed for biased actions and even reportedly burying exculpatory evidence. Certainly, when Hunter Biden’s and Navarro’s cases re: “contempt of Congress” are compared, the enforcement of justice seems grossly uneven.