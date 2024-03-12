‘Disgraceful’: Republicans React to New Report on Bias of J6 Committee

A congressional investigation has highlighted how the Jan. 6 Committee was a politicized embarrassment, primarily focused on going after Donald Trump and his supporters. And many prominent conservatives had sharp critiques of the lawmakers who sat on the biased committee.

PJ Media’s Victoria Taft analyzed findings from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, including how Liz Cheney buried exculpatory information. A number of prominent political and media figures have bashed RINO Cheney and the other members of the J6 Committee following the report’s release.

Show host Mark Levin, for instance, posted on Twitter/X, “Disgraceful Liz Cheney must be held to account for her leading role as J6 committee hatchet man. She has lots to answer for. She must be subpoenaed and questioned under oath, under penalty of perjury.”

Reacting to Levin’s comment, former Trump official Jeff Clark agreed, “Precisely.” He added, “Then watch as she asserts the same objections to being subpoenaed that Republican members of Congress did in relation to the J6 Committee. Next, the Left will pretend people have no memory and MSNBC will ‘explain’ to its viewers why Cheney can resist any subpoenas.” Clark emphasized the double standard by mentioning a former Trump advisor targeted by Cheney et al. “Meanwhile, Peter Navarro is on the verge of reporting to prison for resisting the Pelosi-Cheney-Thompson special political witch hunt committee.”

New York Post journalist Miranda Devine stated emphatically, “The lies in that J6 committee report shame everyone involved and stand forever as a reflection of their hypocrisy and total lack of integrity.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the subcommittee that released the report, tweeted, “The former J6 Select Committee operated in an unprecedented way, vetoing GOP appointments, hiring Hollywood producers to promote their false narrative, and refusing to adopt committee rules. This was never about running a real investigation.” It was all about Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans punishing Trump and MAGA.

Another Georgia Republican, Marjorie Taylor Greene, called for accountability. “They impeached a perfectly innocent President who did his part and tried to provide 10,000 National Guard troops ahead of J6,” she explained. “Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser REFUSED to secure the Capitol and the city.” Hence, they should “be held accountable,” Greene added.

Author and speaker Juanita Broaddrick called out Cheney as well, tweeting about the former congresswoman, “Withholding critical information from J6 Committee is just downright evil.”

As Mark Levin said, the Jan. 6 Committee was completely disgraceful. Unfortunately, such bias as it displayed sent people to jail or put them through an endless cycle of expensive and exhausting lawfare. It’s disturbing this occurred in the United States.