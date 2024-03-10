Liz Cheney Buried Evidence Exonerating Trump in J6 Investigation

During his State of the Union speech, Joe Biden claimed, "My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6th."

We all know the best way to find out what the left does is to see what they accuse Republicans of. And the same holds true here. According to newly uncovered evidence, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) buried evidence that Donald Trump offered 10,000 National Guard troops to provide security at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but was rejected by the city.

Liz Cheney may not be a Democrat, but she was a willing tool of the Democratic Party with their January 6 witch hunt, so the axiom still applies here.

The bombshell revelations from Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist came from an interview with Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato, who was privy to discussions between White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Cheney was present for the interview, during which Meadows asked the city to request the necessary resources to ensure its security, which they refused. This is important because Cheney and the entire January 6 Committee claimed there was no "evidence” that the Trump White House had offered 10,000 National Guard troops. A transcript of the interview has been hidden from the public until now.

Hemingway reports:

Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato’s first transcribed interview with the committee was conducted on January 28, 2022. In it, he told Cheney and her investigators that he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows push Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city. He also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021. Not only did the committee not accurately characterize the interview, they suppressed the transcript from public review. On top of that, committee allies began publishing critical stories and even conspiracy theories about Ornato ahead of follow-up interviews with him. Ornato was a career Secret Service official who had been detailed to the security position in the White House.

According to Ornato, the Trump White House didn't anticipate a riot, but was concerned about violent left-wing groups like Antifa that were planning to be present that day, potentially clashing with Trump supporters as they'd been known to do before. It's also noteworthy that even though D.C. Mayor Bowser declined to help the White House provide security, the White House efforts didn't stop. "When the D.C. mayor declined Trump’s offer of 10,000 troops, Ornato said the White House requested a “quick reaction force” out of the Defense Department in case it was needed," explains Hemingway. "Once the Capitol was breached, the Trump White House pushed for immediate help from Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and grew frustrated at the slow deployment of that help, according to the testimony."

“So then I remember the chief saying, ‘Hey, I’m calling secretary of defense to get that [quick reaction force] in here,” Ornato said in his testimony. “And then I remember the chief telling Miller, ‘Get them in here, get them in here to secure the Capitol now.'”

Democrats (and their anti-Trump Republican enablers) have long sought to bury the truth about January 6, and that's why they keep accusing Trump and the GOP of doing it.

