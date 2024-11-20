Exclusive: Article III Project Head Wants Accountability for ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ Against Trump

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis emphasized that New York authorities’ postponing Donald Trump’s sentencing illustrates how political the whole case was from the start in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Davis, a Republican legal expert, has repeatedly called out the judges, DOJ officials, and DAs involved in the many and various lawfare cases against Trump. Now, corrupt Judge Juan Merchan and Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg admitted that Trump’s sentencing in the case involving alleged “hush money” payouts and records falsification has been indefinitely delayed. Davis sees this as a vindication not only of Trump but of all those who consistently exposed the corrupt lawfare.

Davis stated, “The postponement of the sentencing in New York proves that this case was always about Democrat lawfare and election interference.” If the case were legitimate, why keep delaying the sentencing?

Davis added, “This is not new, but now the American public is seeing what we were proclaiming for years. Democrat operatives who brought cases like this one must face financial, legal, and political consequences for their criminal conspiracy against President Trump's rights.”

The sentencing was originally postponed in September to happen after the election, at the end of November, but now that Trump has won the 2024 election, the sentencing was again delayed. Trump was accused of alleged documents falsification, and of supposedly paying “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Even if Trump had ordered the hush money, paying hush money is not itself even illegal — let alone a felony. Furthermore, a letter signed by Daniels, which she also admitted to signing (though she vaguely claimed “pressure” to do so), “dated 2018, refutes any claims of an affair between the two.” Perjurer Michael Cohen reportedly admitted that he stole money from Trump, including the money supposedly paid to Stormy Daniels. And Bragg spun out the documents falsification misdemeanor, on which the statute of limitations had run out, into an outrageous 34 felony counts.

If we didn’t live in a banana republic this would be a totally disqualifying conflict!



Rep Hageman just called out Rep. Dan Goldman for preparing Michael Cohen in the Trump hush money trial, despite paying Judge Merchan’s daughter’s firm over $150,000!

pic.twitter.com/hEfBgeGTxF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2024

From every perspective, it was clear that the case was politically driven rather than aimed at objective justice. It was more Democrat election rigging, trying to discourage people from voting for a man who was a “convicted felon.”

The Republicans need to investigate and hold all those accountable who were responsible for abusing the U.S. justice system both against Trump and against other political prisoners, including the Jan. 6 protesters and pro-lifers. This is not a political witchhunt but a recognition that no American is safe if the justice system can be used and abused against anyone with whom those in power disagree.