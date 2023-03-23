New Evidence Further Devastates Case Against Trump

A letter written by porn star Stormy Daniels, which was shared by former President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account on Thursday, has further undermined the case against him by Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The letter, dated 2018, refutes any claims of an affair between the two.

“Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” Daniels wrote in the letter. “The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, [2011], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

“I will have no further comment on this matter,” she concluded.



This comes on the heels of other exculpatory evidence that has been revealed this week, including a 2018 letter from an attorney representing Michael Cohen, the disgraced former lawyer for Donald Trump, stating that Cohen acted independently in paying Stormy Daniels in 2016. This new evidence undermines the case against the former president brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and could explain the abrupt cancelation of the Wednesday session of the grand jury.

The letter, sent in 2018 by Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan to the Federal Election Commission, says that Trump had no involvement in the payment made to Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. Furthermore, it states that the payment was not reimbursed by Trump.

“In a private transaction in 2016, before the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Cohen used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford [Stormy Daniels]. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly,” it read.

Previous: Is This the Bombshell Evidence That Destroyed Bragg’s Case Against Trump?

Both Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, the key witnesses in the case against Trump, had credibility issues — even before the emergence of this evidence. So it makes perfect sense that recent reports suggest that Bragg’s office is struggling to persuade the grand jury to indict Trump.

While Bragg’s case against Trump appears to be going up in flames, Bragg still faces an investigation from House Republicans for abuse of power.