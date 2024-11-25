Here's How Trump Needs to Execute 'The Big Payback' Against Jack Smith and the Lawfare Mob

On Monday, the illegally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped the last of the zombie charges he'd brought against Donald Trump to time with his run for the presidency. The charges for the fedsurrection information operation run by the intelligence community, FBI, Democrats, and others to cause a riot at the Capitol Building and blame Trump for it were dropped.

Will it stop the lawfare against Trump? Can he stop it?

We all know one hard and fast rule: that which is rewarded is repeated. If we don't punish to the fullest extent of the law, the lawfare and IC scams run against Donald Trump, his representatives, his lawyers, and people who support him, they will happen again. This cancer has to be rooted out to stop its corruptive spread.

So in the words of that supreme leather pants-wearing philosopher king, James Brown, in his gritty 1973 hit, "The Payback," someone with ethics needs to exact justice:

You sold me out for chicken change (yes, you did) Told me, yeah, they, they had it all arranged You had me down and that's a fact Now you, punk, you gotta get ready For the big payback (the big payback) That's where I land, Lord, for the big payback (the big payback) I can do wheelin', I can do dealin' (yes, we can) But I don't do no damn squealin' I can dig rappin', I'm ready, I can dig scrappin' But I can't dig that backstabbin' (oh no)

This isn't a call for revenge; this is a call for some "get back" as Brown so eloquently puts it in his hit song. This is a call to stop this weaponization of the law to change elections, deprive people of their liberty, run information operations to lie to the American people, and try to bankrupt innocent people.

Let's go over some of the big moves by Lawfare Incorporated over the years, shall we? These are in no particular order. I'll miss some, so please put them in the comments section.

The FBI set up Trump National Security Adviser on a perjury trap on Trump's national security adviser, Mike Flynn.

The FBI, CIA, and the rest of the intelligence community lied to change the results of the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Former Russia conspiracist and Hillary lawyer, Marc Elias, conspired with a phalanx of lawyers to go hammer and sickle against election integrity laws.

A batch of Soros and Brock attorneys in the 65 Project conspired to destroy all lawyers who helped Trump after the 2020 election so the president couldn't find an attorney, should be subject to ethics charges, criminal conspiracy, and other appropriate charges, and disbarred.

The intelligence community lawyers and police who pressured social media to censor and throttle conservative voices in contravention of the First Amendment must be punished by the DOJ and their security clearances should be stripped. The lawyers and political hacks who helped them should be outed and disbarred.

Intelligence community officials who used their office to spy on the Trump campaign should lose their security clearances and be subject to criminal and civil charges.

Attorney and Article III founder Mike Davis says that "Jack Smith and his office must face severe legal, political, and financial consequences for their blatant lawfare and election interference. This includes a federal criminal probe for conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. § 241."

Constitutional lawyer and icon Alan Dershowitz says that "the first person on my list" to go after is the 65 Project, on which I've reported exhaustively.

The group has run ads to warn lawyers that they'll be targeted if they represent Trump in addition to writing law firms, urging them to fire lawyers who work for Trump and have gone after the licenses of lawyers and gotten John Eastman and others disbarred on Trumped-up ethics charges.

Dershowitz wants a complete investigation of this group to determine how they're paid and on whose behalf they work. David Brock and George Soros are my guesses, but if the Trump DOJ or others undertake this task, they should allow the rest of us to vie for a chance to observe the depositions of this case.

Dershowitz also calls for criminal charges against Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis for "committing crimes we saw it with our own eyes... when she put her hand up and swore to God that incompetent man she hired to help prosecute the very very complicated Rico case" when she said she didn't start sleeping with him until after he was working for her. That was a whopper.

The boyfriend corroborated his case with the Biden administration according to Nathan Wade's expense reports.

He also favors an investigation behind the Letitia James and Alvin Bragg case in New York in which both ran for office based on "getting Trump" but had to find something to "get" him on, in their anti-American, Lavrentiy Beria fashion. Someone needs to be prosecuted for this.

The New York legislature was in on it, changing state sunset laws for one year so prosecutors could reanimate bizarre sex charges and civil charges against Trump that had been previously laughed out of the Southern District of New York and previous Manhattan DA's office. LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman bankrolled a lot of this. The Democrat fat cat may be one reason why we don't have someone's client list yet.

Remember Dershowitz's words about getting at the truth about this lawfare against Trump: "That's not revenge; that's justice."