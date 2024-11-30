Censorship Victim Warns MAGA: Don’t Trust Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is kissing up to President-elect Donald Trump, trying to worm his way into the MAGA sphere and pretend he is enthusiastic for reform. But as a victim of devastating Facebook censorship warned, Zuckerberg is not to be trusted, especially since he has yet to apologize to and restore the data for multiple users whose lives were transformed by online censorship.

When Zuckerberg issued a semi-apologetic letter and made a phone call to Trump over the summer, many conservatives, and Donald Trump himself, were delighted. Since then, Facebook censorship — including election-interfering censorship — continued unabated. Like many a careful businessman before him, Zuckerberg was covering his bases in case Trump won the election, without actually changing his and his employees’ behavior. As #WalkAway campaign leader Brandon Straka warned, don’t fall for Zuckerberg’s new act, especially not until he shows he really has repented of and tried to make restitution for his former actions.

In 2021, Zuckerberg and co. banned Trump from their platforms, in one of the most flagrant instances of politically biased censorship. Now Trump is coming into office again, and Zuckerberg is down in Mar-a-Lago playing up to the president-elect his platforms previously silenced. At least one Trump advisor seems inclined to believe Zuckerberg is sincere. I think the Trump team is falling far too easily for self-serving flattery.

On Nov. 29, Straka posted his cautionary tale against relying on the manipulative declarations of Mark Zuckerberg. “Facebook banned the #WalkAway Campaign group (over 511K members) and all of the thousands of stories of the people who joined and bravely shared why they were walking away- with no justification, no explanation, and no path for appeal,” he explained.

Back in 2021, the #WalkAway leaders woke up one morning to find their Facebook accounts abruptly deleted. That included years of data, even business data, changing the lives of the #WalkAway campaigners, who were disillusioned Democrats joining together to seek political alternatives. “[Facebook] also permanently banned the accounts of every person who was an admin of our group- which destroyed people’s personal businesses and deleted all of their cherished memories that were stored on the platform,” Straka stated. “There’s been no apology, no acknowledgment, and no attempt to make this right. It’s not enough for Zuckerberg to want to join us. He has an obligation to make amends by thoroughly changing his platform and reinstating wrongfully banned accounts.” Straka and #WalkAway were also targeted on Twitter after politicians and activists demanded censorship, as the Twitter Files illustrated.

Straka is absolutely right. High-profile conservatives and anti-woke users are regularly censored on Meta platforms, as MRC’s CensorTrack database shows; even small accounts, including my own, have recently been censored. Until Meta’s massive censorship apparatus stops crushing free speech, and victims of Meta censorship receive an apology and restitution, Zuckerberg cannot be trusted for five seconds.