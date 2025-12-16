Trump Orders Complete Blockade of Venezuelan Tankers

President Donald Trump has ordered a total blockade of sanctioned oil tankers from the “terrorist” Venezuelan regime.

Having designated the dictatorial and anti-American Venezuelan government a “foreign terrorist organization,” Trump has now moved to cut off Venezuela’s oil trade altogether. The president also plans to expel as many Venezuelan illegal immigrants as possible from the United States to bring down crime and potential terrorism. This blockade marks an escalation in the power struggle between Trump and Venezuela's illegitimate president, Nicolás Maduro.

In typical fashion, Trump boasted on Truth Social, “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

He then explained his reasoning behind the blockade and his justification for doing so. “The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping,” he accused.

Hence, “For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump emphasized. “Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela.”

Trump added that this campaign against Venezuelan terrorism has a domestic component too. “The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration, are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace. America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists, or other Countries, to rob, threaten, or harm our Nation and, likewise, will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY,” he ended.

My colleague Sarah Anderson previously covered the partial U.S. blockade of oil tankers while discussing Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado:

Machado isn't the only thing that escaped Venezuela this week. Nearly 1.8 million barrels of oil did too when the U.S. Coast Guard seized a tanker about 100 miles off the country's coast. I won't rehash the details; you can read about them here, but the Donald Trump administration promises there will be more where that came from: The U.S. Seized an Oil Tanker Off the Coast of Venezuela. So, What's Next?

She has more information at the above link, but the main point is clear — the Trump administration isn’t fooling around with Maduro. If he wants to play hardball, he’s going to end up striking out.

The new Monroe Doctrine is here, and it’s certain to make leftists’ heads explode — while impoverishing a petty dictator along the way.

