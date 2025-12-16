Biden FBI Knew There Wasn't ‘Probable Cause’ for Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believed that it did not have probable cause to raid Donald Trump‘s Florida home, but it still went ahead with the raid under administration pressure in spectacular and shameful fashion.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, scattering papers across the floor, carefully arranging documents for photo ops, and even pawing through Melania’s wardrobe. It was a show of power from the Biden administration against their most prominent political opponent, a way of intimidating Americans by showing that nothing would restrain the feds from weaponizing justice for their own ends.

It was later revealed that federal officers were even given permission to use deadly force during the raid. The Mar-a-Lago raid was one of the most publicized events of four years of Democrats weaponizing justice against hundreds if not thousands of Americans. And it turns out the FBI admitted internally all along that the whole raid was unjustifiable.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted a Fox News article today pulling the rug out from under the last wobbly excuse of the Biden administration about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

One federal official even said he did not “give a damn about the optics” of the raid, based on newly declassified documents that Fox reviewed. But for months leading up to the raid, FBI employees expressed doubts about the proposed raid in communications between the FBI and its parent agency the Department of Justice.

Referring to classified documents Trump allegedly mishandled, one assistant special agent in charge wrote to Anthony Riedlinger, “Very little has been developed related to who might be culpable for mishandling the documents. From the interviews, WFO has gathered information suggesting that there may be additional boxes (presumably of the same type as were sent back to NARA in January) at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump had in fact already sent documents to the National Archives, and some of the documents the FBI wanted had been declassified.

The official expressed doubt that despite reassurances from DOJ counterintelligence and the draft of “a search warrant affidavit related to these potential boxes,” the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) had “some concerns that the information is single source, has not been corroborated, and may be dated.”

The WFO thought that a conversation with Trump‘s attorney was a better alternative to consider. “At a minimum, even if the former president’s attorney is correct and the documents were all declassified (or believed to be declassified), it can be reasonably argued that the documents remain sensitive …This conversation could easily be accomplished at the same time that WFO presses forward with the investigation and continues building out the search warrant,” the FBI official told Riedlinger.

Soon after, an FBI agent complained, “We haven’t generated any new facts, but keep being given draft after draft after draft. Absent a witness coming forward with recent information about classified on site, at what point is it fair to table this? It is time consuming for the team, and not productive if there are no new facts supporting PC (probable cause)?”

Likewise, yet another email showed the WFO did “not believe (and has articulated to DOJ CES [counterintelligence]), that we have established probable cause for the search warrant for classified records at Mar a Lago.” While the Biden-Garland DOJ kept insisting it had probable cause for an extensive raid, the FBI kept arguing it did not.

Now the question is: Will those responsible for the raid face accountability?

