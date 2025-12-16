Newsom Brags About Giving Illegals Healthcare

While other Democrats tried to pretend they believed illegal aliens were ineligible for federal healthcare benefits, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to boast openly about providing foreign nationals who are illegally present with free healthcare at taxpayer expense.

Newsom is extremely proud of the fact that he is wasting taxpayer money on healthcare for illegal aliens, based on comments he made to The New York Times. “Yeah, I’m proud of that,” he smugly smirked, referring to state healthcare for “undocumented” — ie., illegal — immigrants.

As Townhall News put it, Newsom really is the best ad for voting Republican.

🚨Gavin Newsom has become one of the best ad creators for Republicans in a DECADE!



While his party lies about NOT giving healthcare benefits to illegals…



…he brags about it!



Thanks, Gavin! pic.twitter.com/Me0j8on5z0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

Ironically, in May, Newsom said low-income illegal immigrants would no longer be enrolled in his state’s healthcare program. That was when he was making a pretense at being a moderate, as Democrats tossed his name around as a potential presidential candidate. But that pretense was too difficult for the worst governor in America to keep up, and he’s back to being as radical as ever, boasting about trans-ing kids and wasting money on illegal aliens.

Newsom last week went on The Ezra Klein Show for The New York Times Opinion. And the Democrat governor seemed to have no reluctance to talk about his state programs for illegal aliens. “As it relates to undoc[umented] healthcare, yeah, I’m proud of that, because I believe in universal health care,” Newsom announced. “You know, others may say it; I did it. First state in the country, regardless of pre-existing conditions, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status.”

He laid it out very neatly, didn’t he? He admitted what the Democrats who caused a federal government shutdown to push for healthcare for illegal aliens did not want to admit openly. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blatantly lied about his position when he claimed that “zero federal dollars can go to undocumented immigrants through Medicare, through Medicaid, through ACA.” When it comes to the state level in California, Newsom obviously didn’t have the same desire for deception.

Then again, Newsom is also brazenly refusing to honor an ICE detainer for a Mexican illegal alien who killed an 11-year-old in California. Earlier this year, when federal officers raided marijuana farms that were using trafficked children for abusive labor, Newsom acted as if the officers were the bad guys, and the child traffickers were the victims. His government also provided subsidized loans and scholarships for illegal aliens.

As of 2023, the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated that illegal immigration cost California taxpayers $31 billion annually, and that number has almost certainly gone up since then, thanks to Newsom‘s and Joe Biden‘s open border policies. Meanwhile, California is facing an $18 billion budget deficit. There is no such thing as free healthcare, only healthcare funded by more successful citizens.

It is also worth noting that Newsom is bragging about healthcare for illegal aliens at a time when many victims of the Palisades fire continue to ask for help that they have not received.

Gavin Newsom is shameless — but then again, that is par for the course among Democrat politicians.

