The Long Knives Come Out for Candace Owens

Anonymous sources at two major conservative outlets did a massive oppo dump on Candace Owens, telling the New York Post all about a "sadistic and dangerous" personality out to "destroy Charlie [Kirk]’s legacy and the organization he built" and her "sensationalism in pursuit of audience and self-aggrandizement."

"She was one of the worst people I’ve ever worked with," another source told the paper. Someone in the Owens camp called the allegations "baseless, but very funny."

There are plenty of juicy details from the Post's anonymous sources — for whatever those are worth. But it's the on-the-record stuff that ought to interest you most.

The first is the possibility of "a huge reckoning" in civil court.

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is such an odd target for Owens's wrath, but the "conservative" broadcaster produced an eight-part series accusing her of being born a man.

"The suit alleges that spreading false information is essentially Owens’s business model," Fortune reported earlier this month.

Libel is particularly difficult to prove under U.S. law, but the Macrons might have a stronger case than most. Their 220-page lawsuit alleges "22 counts of defamation and a 'campaign of global humiliation' for financial gain against her." That campaign includes Owens repeating her accusations even after being shown seemingly endless proof that Macron is an XX woman — and here's where a jury might get very interested in damages — profiting mightily selling Macron-related merchandise.

The Post's legal expert said that the "Macrons can argue Owens was in possession of the facts but chose to ignore them," in pursuit of profit.

Owens made an estimated $10 million last year.

Both of her previous employers, the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA and The Daily Wire, maintained professional silence after her apparently tumultuous tenures and curt dismissals.

To be fair, Owens quit TPUSA voluntarily, although her behavior there indicates it may well have been one of those "leave before we fire you" situations. Multiple Turning Point chapters called for her dismissal after Owens argued that "If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK fine."

Genocide is fine at home, just don't try to export it, I suppose.

“We don’t believe Candace Owens to be the most effective representation for Turning Point USA, as Communications Director or otherwise," Turning Point's CU-Boulder chapter wrote at the time.

Owens quickly landed on her feet at Daily Wire — a move reportedly opposed by cofounder Ben Shapiro, "but investors insisted she would be a good fit," according to the Post.

She lasted less than three years there. "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship," was about all that CEO Jeremy Boreing had to say about her rocky final months at DW.

CNN reported last year that "since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, Owens has repeatedly waded into antisemitic waters as she fiercely criticized Israel," including repeating the Left's shopworn accusations of "genocide" in Gaza. Shapiro called out Owens for “disgraceful” rhetoric and “faux sophistication.”

DW dumped her a few months later, following more of the same.

I must admit that I don't pay much attention to Owens, despite her unwavering commitment to the most sensational varieties of self-promotion. So without getting lost in her delusional woods, here's just the latest debunking of her baseless (but quite lucrative) nonsense, involving, as the Post put it, "Israeli Mossad agents, the U.S. military, Egyptian planes and the French government."

You pull at one thread — as Kanekoa did — and the whole conspiracy unravels. Not that there was any substance to begin with.

The paradox here is that a "conservative" who couldn't hold a job with Charlie Kirk or Jeremy Boreing still amassed more than five million YouTube subscribers and over a billion views. But the whole thing could come tumbling down around her if the Macrons' lawsuit succeeds. If that happens, Owens will have no one to blame but herself.

That could be an awfully big "if," however.

"Predictions are hard," the wise man once said, "especially about the future" — and even more so about someone as professionally squirrelly as Candace Owens.

