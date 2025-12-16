Washington State: Man Lures Cops With Fake 9/11 Call, Stabs One — Guess the Perp’s Name

The jihad attack against Jews who were celebrating Hanukkah at Australia’s Bondi Beach and the ISIS murder of two American servicemen in Syria has brought renewed attention to the ongoing problem of Islamic jihad violence, and as the usual denial, obfuscation, and willful ignorance continue, it looks as if we just got more jihad in Washington state.

King5.com in Washington reported Monday that “a 38-year-old man is accused of making a false 911 call, then stabbing a responding Bellevue Police Department police officer with a kitchen knife on Friday, Dec. 12.” That man is named Mohamed Morray Bangura, which raises yet again the very real possibility that he did all this because his namesake, the prophet of Islam, commanded his followers to “kill them wherever you find them” (Qur’an 2:191, 4:89, 4:91, cf. 9:5).

Bangura seems to have desired to attack some police officers and developed a plan that would enable him to do so; he has accordingly been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, and as Monday evening, was still in jail on $5 million bail. It seems that last Friday, Bangura called 911 from the Bellevue Transit Center, a bus and light rail station. He gave the 911 dispatcher what is being described as a “fake scenario” and asked that “an officer or two” be sent to the station.

This was not the first time Bellevue police officers had encountered this man. Back in September, Bangura was “found sleeping on a church’s property. A security guard and Bangura got into an argument, and the guard displayed his pepper spray toward Bangura. During the argument, Bangura allegedly threatened to kill the guard.”

At that time, a Bellevue police officer “told Bangura he was referring charges for harassment Bangura.” Then in early December, Bangura “called Bellevue police and said he wanted to file a complaint against an officer,” although he does not seem to have done so.

In response to the 911 call on Friday, two policemen, Officers Guilherme Spagnolo and Sean Winebrenner, duly arrived and spoke with Bangura, who readily identified himself as the man who had made the 911 call. Bangura began complaining about the September incident, saying that the police officer who told him he was referring him for harassment charges “put a false case on me.”

While he was speaking with Spagnolo and Winebrenner, Mohamed Bangura “allegedly motioned to the side then pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and lunged at one of the officers,” Spagnolo. Officer Spagnolo was able to jump out of the way, whereupon “turned and stabbed the second officer, Sean Winebrenner.”

Bangura “slashed” Winebrenner in the face; he also stabbed him “twice in the back and shoulders.” Spagnolo then ended the confrontation, shooting Bangura in areas that would neutralize him: “the arm, leg and hip.” Both the officer and his attacker were taken to the hospital; Winebrenner was treated and released; Bangura is still getting care.

Maybe this whole incident simply had to with Bangura’s anger over the September incident. Or maybe there is more to it. What’s in a name? Maybe nothing, but is it really just a coincidence that so many terrorists are named Mohamed, when the prophet by that name taught the necessity to do violence to unbelievers, and strike terror in their hearts (Qur’an 3:151, 8:12, 8:60)?

In light of the discovery that the Bondi Beach shooters had ISIS material, and that ISIS jihadis killed our service members in Syria, it’s useful also to recall that the same Islamic State (ISIS) issued a call in September 2014 to Muslims to “strike their police.” It exhorted believers to “kill a disbelieving American or European” if at all possible, and it listed various efficient methods for doing so, including “slaughter him with a knife.”

Yes, many people who have nothing to do with ISIS end up stabbing someone, and it isn’t a jihad. Maybe it isn’t in this case. Nevertheless, the incident is a reminder that there are jihadis in the United States, and they have been undetected because of the prevailing unexamined dogma that Islam is a religion of peace that is entirely benign, such that America can welcome in millions of Muslims without any concern that it might be creating a security threat for itself.

That ain’t necessarily so. Whatever may have happened in Washington state, American officials need to begin approaching this problem with a great deal more realism than they have up to now. If they don’t, men named Mohamed are going to destroy the lives of a great many more people.

