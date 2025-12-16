JD Vance Puts Reporter in Place After Accusation He's a Conspiracy Theorist

Vice President JD Vance flipped the script on a Washington Post reporter after the journalist brought up a recent interview White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles gave to Vanity Fair, in which she allegedly referred to him as a “conspiracy theorist.” During the exchange on Tuesday, Vance told the reporter that he only believes in conspiracy theories that are “true.”

You have to give Vance credit—he doesn’t shy away from tough questions from the media. He consistently delivers sharp responses, managing to come across as both likable and tough at the same time. He would make a strong successor to President Donald Trump when his term ends. One can easily imagine a future where we’re calling him President Vance, much to the Democrats’ horror.

Vanity Fair published the interview with Wiles on Tuesday and quoted her as saying that Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” Wiles later pushed back, calling the article a “disingenuously framed hit piece” against the Trump administration. That reaction hardly surprises anyone, given how liberal many legacy publications have become. Frankly, it’s a minor miracle that Vanity Fair still has readers.

While speaking in Pennsylvania, Vance told the Washington Post reporter that he has believed many things the media labeled “conspiracy theories,” only to watch them turn out to be true. To the propaganda factories at outlets like CNN and MSNBC, anything that challenges the approved narrative automatically earns that label. They use it to discredit legitimate questions about questionable actions taken by the radical left.

“Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true,” Vance said. “And by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time. For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills. I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job.”

“I also believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents,” Vance added. “So, at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it.”

After the Vanity Fair interview ran, Wiles said the piece left out “significant context” to create an “overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative” about the Trump administration.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles wrote in a post on X. “Significant context was disregarded, and much of what I and others said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

Do you remember when members of the mainstream media—like CNN’s Jake Tapper—dismissed concerns about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline as a “right-wing conspiracy”? Or when Politico and the Washington Post waved off the idea that COVID-19 originated in a lab as another conspiracy theory—right up until the U.S. intelligence community and multiple scientists acknowledged its credibility in 2021?

And let’s not forget the blatant hypocrisy of the endlessly promoted Russian collusion narrative, which investigators have now thoroughly debunked.

Funny how the left prefers to forget all of that.

