Sen. Tuberville Says ‘Islamists’ Are ‘Here to Conquer,’ and Great Pearl-Clutching Ensues

After the Bondi Beach attack in Australia, as well as reports that the Brown University killer screamed “Allahu akbar” as he opened fire, and the ISIS murder of two American servicemen in Syria, and the Muslim student at the University of Delaware who plotted a jihad massacre of campus police, and all the rest, the nation is paying more attention to Islamic jihad in recent days than it has in quite some time, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), for one, has had quite enough.

Tuberville wrote Sunday: “Islam is not a religion. It's a cult. Islamists aren't here to assimilate. They're here to conquer. Stop worrying about offending the pearl clutchers. We've got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we'll become the United Caliphate of America.”

This was guaranteed, as Tuberville might put it, to offend the pearl-clutchers, and indeed, there was great clutching of pearls throughout our fair land. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Pack the Court) fired back: “These are hateful lies. Islamophobia has no place in our society. MAGA Republicans should stop spewing the kind of hate that divides us and foments violence.”

California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-Depravity) wrote in the same vein: “It’s unwise to respond to every dumb a** bigoted thing people say on the internet, but when a United States senator — albeit the dumbest United States senator — calls for denaturalization & deportation of an entire religion, you have to call it out as the evil it is.”

Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Would You Like An Olive?) added: “The normalization and acceptance of Islamophobia in our politics is disgusting. Our Muslim neighbors are not Republicans’ scapegoats for antisemitic attacks and Trump’s failed policies. We must absolutely condemn Islamophobia loudly and hold those perpetuating it accountable.”

And the man she may replace in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer (D-Cheeseburgers), chimed in with this: “An outrageous, disgusting display of islamophobia from Sen. Tuberville. The answer to despicable antisemitism is not despicable islamophobia. This type of rhetoric is beneath a United States Senator – or any good citizen for that matter.”

Schumer, AOC, Markey, and Wiener — that in itself was a fair cross-section of the mainstream left these days — and others moved in as well to protect the reputation of the left’s favored religion. Tuberville was wrong in saying that Islam is not a religion, as a religion doesn’t have to teach people to be good to bear the name; the basic definition is that a religion is a belief system that claims to help human beings encounter, in one way or another, the divine. Islam does claim to do that, and so it’s a religion.

It is also, however, a political system, and one that is authoritarian, supremacist, violent, and aggressive. So why does the left love it so much? It's a sacred dogma on the left that Islam is benign, completely harmless, and only racist "Islamophobes" think otherwise. And so this gang-up on Tuberville, despite the fact that he is simply saying what Islamic texts say.

The Pakistani politician and Islamic scholar Maulana Maududi was not getting direction from Tommy Tuberville when he wrote in his commentary on the Qur’an:

The purpose for which Muslims are required to fight is not, as one might think, to compel the unbelievers into embracing Islam. Rather, its purpose is to put an end to the suzerainty of the unbelievers so that the latter are unable to rule over people. The authority to rule should only be vested in those who follow the True Faith; unbelievers who do not follow this True Faith should live in a state of subordination. Anybody who becomes convinced of the Truth of Islam may accept the faith of his/her own volition. The unbelievers are required to pay jizyah (poll tax) in return for the security provided to them as the dhimmis (“Protected People”) of an Islamic state. Jizyah [a religion-based poll tax] symbolizes the submission of the unbelievers to the suzerainty of Islam.

A manual of Islamic law that the most prestigious institution in Sunni Islam, Al-Azhar in Cairo, endorses, says that the leader of the Muslims “makes war upon Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians…until they become Muslim or else pay the non-Muslim poll tax” (Reliance of the Traveller o9.8), and cites the Qur’an passage in support of this idea: “Fight against those who do not believe in Allah or the last day, and do not forbid what Allah and his messenger have forbidden, and do not follow the religion of truth, even if they are among the people of the book, until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued” (9:29).

Muslim leaders make political and supremacist statements and boast of their imminent conquest of the West on a regular basis. They didn’t get this idea from Tuberville, and it isn’t some irrational prejudice to take note of Islam’s supremacist imperative. The leftists who are outraged at Tuberville are deliberately ignoring the principal question: Is what he said about Islam’s will to conquer true? If so, what do they propose to do about it?

The left insists that it's "Islamophobic" to point out that Islam is political and violent. Yet Islamic jihadis keep on being political and violent.