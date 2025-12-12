UK Gets Tough on Crime, Jails Man for Desecrating a Qur’an

In 2015, there were 62.02 rapes per 100,000 people in England and Wales. By 2022, that rate had risen to 117.3, second in the entire world only to the tiny Caribbean nation of Grenada. Practically every day, there is news in the UK about another Muslim migrant or gang of Muslim migrants raping more British girls. Finally, however, British authorities have had enough, and they’re getting tough on crime: on Nov. 29, they arrested a man for desecrating a Qur’an, and as of Thursday, he was still in custody.

You didn’t know that desecrating a Qur’an could land you behind bars in the land that gave birth to the concept of the freedom of speech? Get with it, man (or woman)! GB News reported Thursday that the intrepid British police had announced “a man has been arrested after a Koran was ‘desecrated’ in a hospital faith room.” Yes, O horror of horrors, it was bad enough that Islam’s most revered text was subjected to this treatment, but even worse, the incident took place in the de facto mini-mosques that the British quaintly refer to as “interfaith chapels.”

GB News reported that “the alleged incident took place at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds on November 29.” The intrepid cops on the scene “confirmed a 36-year-old man had been arrested in relation to ‘criminal damage’ at the site.” Not only was a copy of the Qur’an damaged, but also “a framed chapter of the text.” By all that is holy, is nothing sacred anymore?

Brendan Brown, who is the CEO of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, gushed with indignation and sympathy for the aggrieved, saying that “no colleague, patient or member of our communities should have to experience or hear about these kinds of actions.” Yes, such incidents are so terrible that they shouldn’t even be heard about. Even to have to speak about them now is shameful, but Brown summoned enough courage to tell the BBC that the incident was “worrying and completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, used to giving it to us straight, laid out just the facts: “A man has been arrested following an incident of criminal damage within a multi-faith room in the Bexley Wing at St James’s Hospital, Leeds, on Saturday, November 29.” Don’t be afraid, however, that this criminal is still on the loose: “The 36-year-old man is currently in custody.”

What a relief! Yet this harrowing incident raises some important questions. If the perpetrator in this incident, who is too evil even to be named among law-abiding, God-fearing folk, had damaged a Bible, would he be in jail today? What do you think?

Notice also how matter-of-fact British authorities are as they give the world in their for-the-camera outrage over this incident. They don’t bother to waste any words explaining that, well, yes, Britain has the freedom of speech, but this sort of thing is beyond the pale. That ship sailed long ago. Shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain seems to have slipped easily not only into the adoption of Islamic blasphemy laws, but into the acceptance of those restrictions as axiomatic and to be taken for granted as needing to be enforced among the general population.

Britain’s demise as a free society will be dated from incidents such as this, although future historians will argue about the precise point at which this once-proud society actually went over the edge.

Americans as well as Britons should find the alacrity with which British police have become Sharia enforcers to be disturbing. As divisions widen in American society, many patriots are confident that if a new civil war starts, they could easily defeat leftists who aren’t even sure if maybe they’re really women and who think guns are icky. That may be, but this country, like Britain, is full of people who enjoy pushing other people around and being emperors of their own tiny fiefdom, and they don’t care what the ideology is of the bigger bosses who allow them the privilege. They will, like so many German officials during World War II, just be following orders.

Meanwhile, the Qur’an desecrator languishes in custody, his fate as yet undetermined. Maybe, if he is very lucky, he could get deported to a free society. It is by no means clear, however, that any among the handful of such societies that remain would be willing to take him.

