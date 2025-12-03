Delaware Undergrad Had Machine Gun and Manifesto Targeting Cops, But You’ll Hear Nothing About It

At the University of Delaware, a routine traffic stop turned into something much more significant, and potentially deadly, when a 25-year-old undergraduate student was discovered to have with him a machine gun, over 100 rounds of ammo, an “armored ballistic plate,” and a notebook with details about how he was planning a violent attack on campus police.

Advertisement

Yet you’re unlikely to hear much about this incident from the establishment media, for the perpetrator was not, to the inconsolable disappointment of leftist “journalists” and policymakers everywhere, one of those “right-wing extremists” that the Biden regime couldn’t stop warning us about. Instead, his name is Luqmaan Khan, and he appears to be intent on proving President Donald Trump correct when he said: “Our country's at a tipping point. We could go bad. We're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

In the handful of establishment media stories that bothered to cover the arrest of Luqmaan Khan at all, most make no mention at all regarding Khan’s immigration status. Only WHYY, which operates in Philadelphia and its environs, including Delaware, bothers to note that Khan was born in Pakistan, and is now a citizen of the United States. In other words, he is another indication that Trump, for all the abuse he is getting for terming some migrants “garbage,” was entirely correct.

NBC Philadelphia reported Tuesday that the drama began at 11:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24, when “police initiated a traffic stop after Khan was, allegedly found operating a white Toyota Tacoma in Canby Park West after hours.” When the cops stopped him, Khan was “visibly nervous.” Police ordered Khan to step out of his car, but he refused and resisted arrest.

Once police searched his car, they could see why Khan was so uncooperative: “In an investigation into the vehicle, police said, officers discovered a loaded .357 Glock handgun with 27 rounds of ammunition, along with three additional fully loaded 27-round magazines. Police also found ammunition for a 9mm handgun along with an armored ballistic plate in the vehicle.”

Advertisement

Along with that, the cops found “a notebook in the vehicle that included handwritten details of additional weapons and ammunition and how they could be used in an attack.” This notebook was filled with “information on how someone could hide from law enforcement following such an attack.” It also “referenced a member of the University of Delaware Police Department by name and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points marked.” That map bore the label “UD Police Station."

When police searched Khan’s home in Wilmington, they found “a Glock 9mm handgun that was equipped with an illegal machine gun conversion device and hollow-point ammunition along with a .556 rifle with a scope and red dot laser sight,” as well as “more ammunition and a two-plate tactical ballistic vest along with one ballistic plate.”

Only the WHYY report provides any indication of Khan’s motive. It points out that Khan’s notebook “included the phrase ‘battle efficiency: kill all – martyrdom.’ Martyrdom is discussed repeatedly in his writings.” Also, “during an interview with Khan, police say he told them becoming a martyr was ‘one of the greatest things you can do’ and was one of his goals.”

Related: DHS Docs Reveal National Guard Shooter Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Afghan Refugee Jihadis

Khan, who bears the name, Luqmaan, of the sage for whom the thirty-first chapter of the Qur’an is named, was clearly speaking about “martyrdom” in its Islamic sense. While in other contexts, a martyr is someone who is faithful to his beliefs even unto death, in Islam, a martyr is one who “kills and is killed” for Allah (Qur’an 9:111). Luqmaan Khan was clearly intending to kill a number of infidels, apparently UD campus police officers, and be killed in the process, so that he would be guaranteed a place in paradise.

Advertisement

Trump is absolutely right: people such as Luqmaan Khan aren’t coming to the United States to make it great, or even to make themselves great. They are coming here to do Americans harm. That's why you're unlikely to hear about Luqmaan Khan in the mainstream media. Yet for Americans to continue to welcome them in, and pay higher tax rates in order to take care of them, is suicidal madness. And the Democrats are certain to fight Trump with everything they have to stop him from keeping them from doing this. They want more Luqmaan Khans in the United States. There are never enough.

At PJ Media, we tell you the truths that the establishment media propagandists want to conceal. Become a VIP member today. You'll get access to all our content, in a serene ad-free atmosphere. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.