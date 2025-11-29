DHS Docs Reveal National Guard Shooter Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Afghan Refugee Jihadis

It’s clear now: not quite every Afghan refugee whom the Biden regime brought into the United States in the wake of its utterly avoidable debacle in Kabul in 2021 is a Boy Scout. After the Biden regime’s catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, regime wonks flooded the U.S. with thousands of Afghan refugees, without paying any particular attention to whether or not they were Islamic jihadis. Now those particular chickens have begun to come home to roost.

First there was Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday. Then there Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, who was just arrested for plotting a jihad massacre in Fort Worth, Texas. Now, Department of Homeland Security has revealed that there are literally thousands of Afghan “refugees” who have been flagged as national security risks. And where are they? Why, they could truly be anywhere.

The New York Post reported Saturday that “more than 5,000 Afghans brought to the US after American forces withdrew from the country got flagged for ‘national security’ issues.” And wait, it gets worse: “In all, the feds uncovered ‘potential derogatory information’ on a total of 6,868 people who came from Afghanistan as part of President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome in 2021. Of that number, 5,005 came up with a national security concern, while 956 people had ‘public safety’ concerns and 876 were flagged for fraud, according to the data.”

Not to worry, however: American officials have supposedly resolved most of these (how?), although “as of September there were still 885 people with potentially negative national security information – posing a possible threat.” And “the Justice Department’s IG [Inspector General], meanwhile, reported in June that 55 individuals who were on a terror watch list but still made it to a US port as of May 2023. Some of them had been added to the list while the evacuation was taking place.”

The Inspector General explained that “according to the FBI, the need to immediately evacuate Afghans overtook the normal processes required to determine whether individuals attempting to enter the United States pose a threat to national security, which increased the risk that bad actors could try to exploit the expedited evacuation.”

Everyone should have seen this coming. As far back as Sept. 2021, Biden regime Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that most of the Afghans who had been brought over here were not actually holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), which had been issued to people who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan. “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.” Yes, just three percent.

Making matters even worse, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, since he aided American forces in Afghanistan, was among that three percent. So was Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, another Afghan “refugee” who pleaded guilty last June to plotting a jihad massacre on Election Day last year. The Post noted that Tawhedi “came into the US in 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa and obtained two AK-47 assault rifles and 500 rounds of ammo in 2024.” Tawhedi “reportedly worked for the CIA as a security guard in his home country,” just as Lakanwal served in an elite CIA counterterrorism unit.

Alokozay makes three permanent residents and grateful refugees from Afghanistan who were planning to show their gratitude to the country that took them out of a war zone and gave them a comfortable new home by murdering as many of its citizens as they possibly could. There will most likely be more. No one would have dared question any of them regarding what they thought of Americans in light of the Qur’an’s teaching that non-Muslims are “the most vile of created beings” (98:6), or of the Islamic book’s call to wage war against and subjugate those non-Muslims under the hegemony of Islamic law (9:29). To have done so would have been “Islamophobic.”

How many more young men like Lakanwal, Alokozay and Tawhedi must there be before there is an honest national discussion about how wise it is to open the nation’s doors to people (and they don’t come only from Afghanistan) who believe they have an obligation before the creator of the universe to subjugate and/or kill those who believe differently? Yet there is no doubt that leftists will fight President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop this madness with everything they have. For the left, there are never enough Americans being killed.

