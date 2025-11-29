Hey, Why Was the DC National Guard Shooter Naked Except for a Pair of Socks?

The first photograph that circulated of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday, murdering one of them, showed him lying on a gurney, naked except for a pair of socks. Initial reports took due notice of this odd fact, without making any attempt to explain it: the New York Post reported that “the suspect, who was reportedly shot four times, was hauled away nearly naked in an ambulance and acted alone.”

Advertisement

All right, but why was he “nearly naked”? Did police take off his clothes, perhaps to make sure he didn’t have a bomb? Did they remove his clothes to determine the extent of his injuries from having been shot four times? Both of those explanations are possible, but plenty of people have been searched for bombs, or examined for injuries, without being stripped entirely naked (except for the socks). So it is entirely possible that Rahmanullah Lakanwal was apprehended while nearly naked for another reason: after he fired upon his victims, he took off his clothes.

Now, why would he do that? The answer lies in Lakanwal’s worldview and motive. The Post reported that “police have not revealed a motive for the attack,” but other reports say that Lakanwal screamed “Allahu akbar” as he fired upon the Guard members, and if politically motivated myopia and willful ignorance don’t get in the way, that’s ample indication of his motive. Lakanwal would then have been firing upon the National Guard members because he is an Islamic jihadi and viewed them as the forces of an enemy of Allah and Islam, the United States.

Those who think that Lakanwal could not possibly believe such a thing, because he worked for the CIA in Afghanistan and was therefore obviously a friend of the United States, are displaying a dangerous naivete. For many of those Afghans who aided American forces, it was just a job; others preferred the Americans to the Taliban, yet still hated the Americans. There is no reason why working for the Americans in Afghanistan would definitively rule out the possibility that Rahmanullah Lakanwal was a jihadi.

Advertisement

In fact, his being naked reinforces the likelihood that he was a jihadi. Islamic paradise is a physical place, where the blessed recline in “enclosed gardens and vineyards” (Qur’an 78:32), where there will be “fruit in plenty, neither out of reach nor forbidden, and raised couches” (Qur’an 56:32-4). On those couches, there will be “large-breasted women of equal age” (Qur’an 78:32-3). These are the famous virgins of paradise: “Indeed, we have created them a special creation and made them virgins, lovers, friends” (Qur’an 56:35-7).

These women are, according to Islamic tradition, waiting with tremendous enthusiasm for those who “kill and are killed” (Qur’an 9:111) for Allah, and are rewarded for doing so with an immediate trip to paradise. That is why 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta packed a fancy suit in his luggage (which was flagged, while he himself wasn’t) on that fateful day.

Atta was actually anticipating changing into this suit before he flew the plane he hijacked into one of the World Trade Center towers. He wanted to make this change so that he would turn up in paradise looking his very best for the heavenly virgins. According to a letter that was also in his luggage, Atta was looking forward to “marriage” with the “women of paradise,” whom he would encounter “dressed in their most beautiful clothing.”

Advertisement

In Boulder, Colo. back in March 2021, a Muslim named Ahmad Al Issa (which was how he himself spelled his name, although the establishment media, perhaps to obscure his Islamic identity, has consistently referred to him ever since as “Alissa”) was more direct. He walked fully clothed into a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder and murdered ten people; then he stripped to his shorts, which is all he was wearing when he was arrested.

Related: UK Government on Verge of Making It Illegal to Tell the Truth

Why had he taken off his clothes after shooting people? The simplest and most obvious answer is the same reason for why Mohamed Atta intended to change into a fancy suit: to meet the virgins. Atta wanted to look sharp; Al Issa wanted to get right down to business.

So also, apparently, did Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Yet neither the establishment media nor law enforcement authorities have made any mention of this. After all, it would only highlight Lakanwal’s identity as an Islamic jihadi, when every public official and mainstream journalist knows that the Islamic character of jihad violence must be denied or obscured at all costs. And so we have the curious phenomenon of the media reporting that this murderer was naked, yet never even attempting to explain why. All in a day’s work for today’s media propagandists.

Advertisement



