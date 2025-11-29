BREAKING: ANOTHER Afghan ‘Refugee’ Goes Jihad on Us

Unlike Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday, killing one of them, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was caught in time, before he could carry out the jihad massacre he was planning in Fort Worth, Texas. Like Lakanwal, however, Alokozay came to the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, as the Biden regime was executing its catastrophically botched withdrawal from that country. And also like Lakanwal, Alokozay is proof that, contrary to assurances at the time, these Afghan “refugees” were not properly vetted, and pose a clear and present danger to Americans.

Fox News reported Saturday that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay “was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas.” Alokozay was “charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.”

Just as it welcomed Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Biden regime welcomed this latest would-be jihad mass murderer into the country in the summer of 2021 as part Operation Allies Welcome, which brought large numbers of Afghans here without making any serious effort to determine if they actually were Islamic jihadis, or were likely to become Islamic jihadis. Then on Sept. 7, 2022, Alokozay was granted the status of a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

But the question now arises as to whether he ever had any gratitude or sense of loyalty toward the country that welcomed him in from his war-torn homeland. Did Alokozay come to the United States as an Islamic jihadi? That seems likely, given the fact that Afghanistan is full of jihad groups — not just the Taliban, but also the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda. It would be more surprising to find a young adult male who has never been involved in jihad activity than to find one who has been, even if he didn’t carry out attacks against American troops.

It is also possible, however, that Alokozay, and Lakanwal as well, turned to jihad once they found themselves in an infidel land whose inhabitants flouted Allah’s laws with impunity. This is particularly true if either of them ever found himself tempted to sample some of the wonders the Western world offers that aren’t available in Afghanistan. In Islam, jihad is a great good deed that outweighs a multitude of bad deeds that one may have committed. Going jihad could mean the difference between one’s good deeds outweighing one’s bad deeds, thereby earning admission into paradise, or going to hell forever because one’s bad deeds weigh more than the good deeds.

Whatever he may have been thinking, Alokozay plotted to murder infidels in Fort Worth, but was arrested the day before Lakanwal carried out his jihad attack. The Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force moved in on him “in a coordinated law enforcement effort.” Meanwhile, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer on Alokozay following his arrest,” so not only was he prevented from carrying out his jihad attack, but he may not be staying long in the United States.

These two Afghan jihadi refugees, Rahmanullah Lakanwal and Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, underscore the wisdom of President Donald Trump’s announced plans to halt immigration from Third-World countries. The problem is not so much that Lakanwal and Alokozay come from the Third World, but that they come from a jihadi hotspot and entered the U.S. at the invitation of an administration that refused to admit that such a thing as Islamic jihad even existed. Even now, the Trump administration knows that if it announced it was halting immigration from jihadi epicenters, it would be inundated with charges of “Islamophobia.” Halting immigration from Third-World countries will get them enough flak as it is, but it at least has a chance of sticking.

One other problem remains, however: there is a large number of Afghans who are already here, courtesy of the Biden regime’s 2021 Operation Allies Welcome scheme. There’s no telling how many of them may end up following the example of Lakanwal and Alokozay, and embarking upon the path of jihad themselves. We can only hope that, like Alokozay, they’re apprehended before they can murder any Americans, and deported back to their jihadi homeland, where they will no doubt be able to find plenty to do.