Rob Reiner's Disturbing Final Hours, Plus a Touching Tribute From James Woods

As we all know by now, actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were murdered, allegedly by their son, Nick, over the weekend. Now we're learning more about the events that led up to the moment on Sunday afternoon when their daughter, Romy, discovered their bodies.

On the Saturday night before the couple's murders, they were attending a Christmas party at the home of former talk show host Conan O'Brien. Nick was also apparently in attendance, and he got into a "very loud argument" with his parents during the party. A witness told People magazine that "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

Apparently, the argument was over money. "Rob wouldn’t agree to give him the money because he knows his son has a serious drug addiction and was lying about it," the witness claimed. "Rob was saying no, and they got in a big fight."

Witnesses also say the couple left the party shortly after, though it's not clear if Nick went with them. However, the LA Times reports that there was no sign of forced entry into the home after the murders, so it's possible they took him to their house.

TMZ reports that "Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues, and did not know what to do with their son Nick… saying, 'We've tried everything.'"

Since the murders, many have paid tribute to Rob and Michelle, who were evidentially supposed to have dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama on Sunday night.

Actor James Woods appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime on Monday night and gave an especially touching tribute to his relationship with the late actor-director, and a lesson that many of us in this country could learn a thing or two from.

Woods said that Reiner "literally" saved his career at a time when a studio didn't want to put him in a movie. Reiner believed Woods was perfect for the part and fought for him and eventually won.

"And we did Ghosts of Mississippi together, and I went from really being basically out of a job to getting an Academy Award nomination, and I give all the credit to Rob," he said.

But it's what he said about the two men's political differences that really stood out to me.

I'd be at a party at, at my friend's house, and people who didn't know that Rob and I knew each other, they'd see us laughing and kidding each other, and they'd go, "How is it that you and Rob Reiner are friends?" And I said, "Well, what do you mean?" They said, "Well, you're so different in your politics and so on." I said, "Look, let me explain something about Rob Reiner so that you know." First of all, I judge people by how they treat me, and Rob Reiner was a godsend in my life. We got along great. We loved each other. We had more fun together doing a very serious subject. It was a way to kind of get through it. And he was always on my side.



But when people would say to me, "Well, what do you think of his politics?" I would say, "I think Rob Reiner is a great patriot." Do I agree with some of or many of his ideas on how that patriotism should be enacted to celebrate the America that we both love? No. But he doesn't agree with me either, but he also respects my patriotism. We had a different path to the same destination, which was a country we both loved.

"And yes, I can see how you can disagree with him, but because you disagree with people doesn't mean that you have to hate people," Woods added. "And what Rob and I could do, Rob and I could sit in a room — I could sit in a room with Sean Penn, by the way. I could sit in a room with a lot of my liberal friends and say, 'Look, I think you're wrong about this, this, and this.' And they could say the same to me, and we would find a way to work it out."

Woods concluded, "And that was one of the great things about him. He was a real thinker when you had a chance to talk to him, and a lot of people just don't think anymore."

You can watch the entire interview here:

🚨 MUST WATCH: Legendary Actor JAMES WOODS gets EMOTIONAL when talking about ROB REINER’S MURDER 🚨



“Rob literally SAVED my CAREER and really put me back on track in a way that was so important and rewarding in my life” 🤯



pic.twitter.com/XTCc0LYkfR — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 16, 2025

