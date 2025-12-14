BREAKING: Two People Found Dead Inside Actor Rob Reiner's Home

Sarah Anderson | 10:25 PM on December 14, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Two dead bodies were found inside actor-director Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home on Sunday. While authorities have not released the names of the individuals, one is said to be a 78-year-old man, and the other is a 68-year-old woman. These match the ages of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. 

According to neighbors, this was the couple's primary residence. TMZ has also confirmed that the home belongs to the actor. It's located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the entire street is currently blocked off. 

Someone called the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to the home at around 3:30 p.m. local time to provide medical assistance, but the LAFD found the two people dead and called the police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded after that, and it is currently conducting an investigation. 

CNN reports that homicide detectives are currently on the scene. The New York Post is reporting that the deceased man and woman had stab wounds all over their bodies. 

Reiner rose to fame after playing Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the sitcom All in the Family, which earned him a couple of Emmy Awards. He went on to become one of Hollywood's most prominent actors, directors, writers, and producers, as well as an outspoken left-wing activist. In 2006, he considered running for governor of California against Arnold Schwarzenegger, but later opted out for personal reasons. He's also been outspoken against President Donald Trump over the last decade.   

Despite our political differences, now is not the time for that. With any luck, he and his wife are okay, but it's sounding less and less likely. 

This is a developing story.  

