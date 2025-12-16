Secret Santa's Generous Gift Stuns Single Mom Healing From Brain Surgeries

A single mom from East Idaho who has battled serious health problems received a big surprise from a very generous Secret Santa, one that’s sure to brighten her family’s holiday season. The woman’s name is Crystal. She’s a devoted mother of three teenagers, but the last few years have hit her especially hard. Raising three kids is difficult for two parents. I can't imagine how difficult it is to do so alone with major health issues.

Crystal was working at a cancer center in 2017 when a doctor noticed how often she tripped and lost her balance. He sent her in for an MRI, which revealed that she suffered from Chiari malformation with pseudo-cerebri tumor. The condition caused pressure to build around her brain and spinal cord due to the overproduction of cerebrospinal fluid, commonly known as CSF.

This fluid cushions both the brain and spinal cord, protecting them during movement. CSF also delivers nutrients and helps remove waste. According to the Cleveland Clinic, adults carry about five ounces of this fluid in their bodies, roughly enough to fill a teacup.

As part of her treatment, surgeons removed a portion of Crystal’s skull to relieve the pressure around her brain. Despite the procedure, she suffered massive headaches and began producing too much CSF. Doctors placed shunts in her brain to help manage the fluid buildup. In total, Crystal underwent five brain surgeries. Doctors later removed the shunts, but during that procedure, she suffered several strokes.

Thankfully, Crystal is now doing much better. Her CSF levels have returned to normal. But as the saying goes, when it rains, it pours. Not long after doctors cleared her to return to work, both of her vehicles broke down. What she didn’t know was that a Secret Santa had heard about her story and wanted to step in to help.

That individual sent Nate Eaton of East Idaho News to deliver a brand-new Toyota RAV4 along with $1,000 to help cover insurance and registration costs. Crystal stood stunned when Eaton and his team showed up at her workplace. She told him that despite everything she had endured, she was doing well. When she opened the box containing the key to her new vehicle, emotion quickly overwhelmed her.

“Oh my gosh. Thank you guys,” she said, her heart overflowing with gratitude. As soon as she sat down in the driver’s seat, tears streamed down her face. “Thank you. I’m at a loss for words,” she told the reporter.

Social media users reacted with heartfelt support. One commenter wrote, “This woman is a living, breathing miracle. God bless you, and I pray you continue to completely heal.” Another added, “So pleased for her. Well done, Secret Santa.”

Crystal’s story is one everyone needs to hear. We live in a time when negativity floods our culture, and division feels stronger than ever. It’s easy to grow discouraged, watching people turn against one another. But this Secret Santa’s act of kindness reminds us that good still exists — and people still choose to do it. We don't have to let the darkness spread like the cancer it is. How we respond to the anger and vitriol spat across the internet will determine whether or not we fight back with the light or become consumed. This shows we can do the former and avoid the latter.

