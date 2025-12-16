McMahon Is Right About Walz

Shakespeare wrote Macbeth to show how leaders fail long before collapse becomes visible. Warnings arrive early, signals flash, counsel speaks. The tragedy begins when a man in power decides that restraint feels inconvenient. From that moment forward, every bad choice becomes easier, louder, and harder to undo.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon sounded that warning again last week when she released a blunt letter calling on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to resign. McMahan's argument didn't rely on rhetoric or party labels; instead, she pointed to fraud, mismanagement, and a long record of ignored alarms.

Like a golden doodle chasing a ball, McMahon focused on education-related failures, but her case landed because Walz's pattern stretches far beyond one program.

"You have been Minnesota’s Governor since 2019," Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote to Walz in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. "During that time, your careless lack of oversight and abuse of the welfare system has attracted fraudsters from around the world, especially from Somalia, to establish a beachhead of criminality in our country. As President Trump put it, you have turned Minnesota into a ‘fraudulent hub of money laundering activity. Given your dereliction of the office entrusted to you by Minnesotans, I implore you to resign and make way for more capable leadership," McMahon writes.

Walz's record of refusal began in earnest during COVID-19, when he ruled Minnesota through emergency powers for more than a year, sidelining the legislature and governing by decree. The guys at Powerline documented how Walz treated criticism as obstruction rather than caution, even as unprecedented sums of federal relief money flowed through state agencies with limited oversight. Concentrated power rarely improves judgment. It dulls it.

That dulled judgment led to catastrophic results in the Feeding Our Future scandal, where the nonprofit claimed to have served millions of meals to children while siphoning off massive amounts of federal funds. State agencies under Walz flagged concerns early yet failed to act decisively.

Later, federal prosecutors charged dozens of defendants and described the scheme as the largest pandemic-related fraud uncovered in the nation.

Evidence revealed that Walz's administration delayed enforcement even after an increase in warning flags. Officials feared accusations of bias and chose paralysis over action. The state legislative auditor later confirmed that agencies ignored basic safeguards that should've stopped the fraud.

The millions of dollars intended for hungry children disappeared into shell companies, luxury vehicles, and personal accounts. Walz didn't pull the trigger, but he certainly held the door open.

Walz sought credit rather than accountability when confronted, while publicly claiming responsibility for putting people in jail, despite federal investigators and prosecutors doing the work.

Leaders reveal character under pressure; Walz responded with spin.

McMahon's letter also cited failures within Minnesota's higher education system, including improper payments and weak oversight that allowed millions to slip away. Her argument carried weight because Walz's administration was already exposed for systemic negligence, proving again that a governor who can't safeguard public funds forfeits moral authority. McMahon stated openly what many Minnesotans have whispered for years.

Like Macbeth brushing aside early warnings, Walz ignored counsel, dismissed alarms, and trusted power to protect him from consequence.

Shakespeare never grants that escape; the crown grows heavy, the silence grows loud, and what remains is damage without deniability.

That's the point Walz reached long ago. the scandals didn't arrive suddenly; they accumulated because leadership refused to listen when listening still mattered.

Linda McMahon's call for resignation didn't create a crisis; it acknowledged one.

When warnings go unanswered, endings stop being fiction and become public reckoning.

The Walz record offers a clear lesson about what happens when power replaces discipline and image replaces responsibility.

