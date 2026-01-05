So Long, Marjorie Taylor Greene, We Hardly Knew Ye

So Monday, January 5, was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s last day in office. Thank you for your service. Please allow us to show you the door. And do bundle up, it’s cold outside.

I don’t say this with intent to offend as I have nothing personal against her, but she was never sought after for her Augustinian sagacity. She was (at one time) a dependable Republican vote in a razor-thin majority. She also proved periodically useful as a rabble rouser of sorts, a Republican answer to the Jasmine Crocketts of the world.

But she, for reasons unknown but to her, freely chose to follow that proven loser of a rabbit hole of getting into a public spat with the King of Public Spats. She’ll soon discover, like so many before her, that the Left will use her for an interview or two before discarding her as a useful idiot past the point of diminishing returns. She now joins Joe Walsh, the McCains and Cheneys, the National Review crew, and others in that obscure limbo aptly described by Dante Alighieri as such: “The heavens, that their beauty not be lessened, have cast them out, nor will deep Hell receive them – even the wicked cannot glory in them.”

Her last whimper out the door was some hand flapping, inconsequential criticism of Trump’s decision to arrest Maduro. Like an unfortunate number of other neo-cons turned neo-isolationists, she has a hard time distinguishing between a “forever war” and a precision military operation that was executed and concluded in literally minutes.

But thanks again for the insight, MTG. No doubt Rubio, Vance, and Hegseth are in the Situation Room right now, poring over your every word with bit lips and furrowed brows.

Lest anyone accuse me of Trump-worship, allow me to reiterate, for the umpteenth time in my articles, that Trump is not above criticism. I’ve criticized some of his decisions on these very pages. But those criticisms are levied with objectivity, dispassion, and with the intention of finding common ground on shared goals. I certainly don’t throw mud at Trump and then pretend to be butt-hurt if he throws mud back.

It wasn’t MTG’s criticism of Trump that made her a liability. It was her complete inability to understand nuance. It was her Rand/Massie-like willingness to attempt to torpedo legislation and side with the enemy. And it was her descent into the Carlson/Owens fantasyland of Jewish space lasers and Epstein-Mossad conspiracies.

Several months ago, I penned an article on these pages on which I devoted about 99.9% of the article to supporting President Trump and the MAGA movement, and about seven words criticizing the distraction that MTG had become. I was both taken aback and bemused at some of the sophomoric blowback I received in the Comments section by those who felt that our movement, our freedoms, and the United States of America lives and dies on the fate of MTG and the undisputed application of her policy prescriptions.

Even at that time, MTG had about ten “conservative” fans left who were willing to side with her over Trump. And I think all ten of them ripped me as a squish and a traitor. Sometimes we conservative writers just shake our heads and think, “Dude, did you even bother to read the REST of the article?”

And I hate to say I told you so, but…

What makes the Democrats so repulsively unattractive to the majority of moderate Americans is their unwillingness to distance themselves from their own nutjobs. Few and far between are the John Fettermans and Ritchie Torreses with the courage to publicly call out the fanatical racism and anti-Americanism of the Tlaibs and the AOCs.

Fortunately, most of us on the right have no qualms about shining sunlight on our own demagogues and jettisoning them like the Shermanator from Stifler’s party.

But if you’re the last man standing at the MTG Fan Club convention? Hey, don’t let me ruin your morning Fruit Loops. You should pen her a letter telling her how she’s right, and how Trump is a secret Cheney-Halliburton agent, and probably Jewish to boot. Maybe she’ll send you an autographed picture of herself in a white alpaca wool coat.

