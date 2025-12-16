BREAKING: Nick Reiner Charged With Murder

Prosecutors have announced that Nick Reiner, son of famous director Rob Reiner, is being charged with two counts of first degree murder over the bestial and fatal stabbing of his parents.

MSNOW on Tuesday posted a clip of the prosecutor’s announcement, which disclosed that the two counts of first-degree murder will also include a “special circumstance of multiple murders.” Nick also faces a charge specifically tied to the fact that he used a knife to kill his parents.

BREAKING: Prosecutors announce that Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner. pic.twitter.com/hGb2iFhF1A — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) December 16, 2025

“These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty,” the prosecutor added.

Rob Reiner was a very popular and respected director of multiple movies, including The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, and When Harry Met Sally. He has made a lot of political enemies in recent years because of his extreme, radical left views, but Americans across the political spectrum commiserated with him and his family after his heinous murder.

Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction for a long time; his father even made it the focus of the 2016 movie Being Charlie, which was directed by Rob, co-written by Nick, and featured Princess Bride star Cary Elwes. As my colleague Matt Margolis highlighted, and as the New York Post reported:

[Nick] was detained Sunday night after police discovered the director of “The Princess Bride” and his longtime spouse had been hacked to death in their mansion, the sources said. The couple’s daughter Romy, found Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, with their throats slashed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told cops that she believed a family member “should be suspect,” TMZ reported. Romy told cops she thought that the relative was “dangerous,” according to the report. Nick Reiner previously opened up about his battle with addiction and bouts of homelessness. “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick told People in a 2016 interview.

He landed in rehab the first time at 15 years old, but he has been in rehab multiple times throughout his life. It is not clear why he murdered his parents.

