BREAKING: Rob Reiner’s Son, Nick, Arrested In Connection With Murder of Parents

As PJ Media previously reported, actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home Sunday evening, Authorities were initially called to the Brentwood residence for a medical emergency mid-afternoon, but first responders discovered the couple dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds, prompting a full LAPD homicide investigation and closure of the surrounding street.

Advertisement

Early reports identified the victims only by age and address, but later confirmation matched the bodies to Reiner, 78, and his 68-year-old wife, whose home has long been known as their primary residence.

The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick, has reportedly now been charged with their murder.

According to the New York Post, Nick Reiner, 32, a longtime drug addict with multiple stints in rehab, remains in custody on $4 million bail.

He was detained Sunday night after police discovered the director of “The Princess Bride” and his longtime spouse had been hacked to death in their mansion, the sources said. The couple’s daughter Romy, found Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, with their throats slashed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told cops that she believed a family member “should be suspect,” TMZ reported. Romy told cops she thought that the relative was “dangerous,” according to the report. Nick Reiner previously opened up about his battle with addiction and bouts of homelessness. “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick told People in a 2016 interview.

Advertisement

The report says his struggles began early, with his first trip to rehab at just 15 years old, followed by at least 17 separate stints in treatment over the years.

Recommended: Shocking New Detail About Bondi Beach Terror Attack Changes Everything

NBC News has more on Nick Reiner’s troubled past.

These experiences inspired the 2016 movie "Being Charlie," which was directed by Rob Reiner, co-written by Nick Reiner and featured actor Cary Elwes, famous for appearing in Reiner's classic "The Princess Bride," as the main character's father. The plot focuses on a young man struggling with addiction who has been in and out of rehab. "Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family," Nick told People at the time. Reiner reflected on the challenges in real life and how they influenced the movie in an interview with the LA Times in 2015. "It was very, very hard going through it the first time, with these painful and difficult highs and lows," Rob Reiner said. "And then making the movie dredged it all up again." The protagonist of "Being Charlie" struggles to find meaning or practical help through a rehab program, and Reiner and Singer told the LA Times that this was directly inspired by how ineffective such treatments were for their son. "When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen. We were desperate and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son," Rob Reiner said.

Advertisement

It is not yet known if Nick Reiner has legal representation.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!