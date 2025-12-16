I Love, I Love, I Love My Calendar Communism: 12 Months of 2025 Lefty Violence

As we begin winding down Orange Man Bad's first year of "tyranny," "genocide," and hurty words, I thought I'd set the GPS for realityville and see how the Party of Tolerance has handled their tear-soaked year of literally Hitler and, as Christmas looms, which political side has been naughty and which has been nice.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite what the Democrats say, it's those pesky, blue-haired, testosterone-hating harpies and their obese grrrlfriends who are responsible for no less than 98% of political violence.

And while we are at it, let's take this tour down treachery lane in chronological order so that Howard "Hughes" Stern's obsessive-compulsive disorder doesn't blow out his heart should he choose to read about what his "tolerant" teammates have been up to this year.

January

The left kicked off the year in spectacular fashion: a terror attack in New Orleans and the murder of a Border Patrol Agent in Vermont.

A Jihaddi-daddy named Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, kicked off 2025 by driving a rented car over peaceful Americans celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon St. in New Orleans. Fifteen people were killed, and dozens of others were wounded. Jabbar the "What?" then decided to shoot it out with New Orleans cops. He was quickly perforated and gave up the ghost.

QUIZ: What did the police find in Jabbar's car?

A) a Christmas tree air freshener

B) an ISIS flag

On January 20, a couple of trans terrorists murdered a Border Patrol Agent in Vermont. This was one of many killings done by a trans-wacko cult called the "Zizians."

February

A 19-year-old transamabob who calls itself Trinity Shcokly decided to shoot up a high school on February 14.

FACT-O-RAMA! Valentine's Day is the day of the 2018 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Thanks to a friend who alerted authorities, the shooting was prevented.

Shockley was recently sentenced to 20 years in the hoosegow, with eight of those suspended.

QUIZ: What did Shockley blame for the desire of zher/zhis to murder school kids?

A) itself for being a vile reprobate

B) mental illness and bullying

March

March brought us a war against Tesla and Elon Musk because someone on CNN told a bunch of crusty old hippies who needed to feel relevant again before they die that Elon is suddenly a "Nazi."

BREAKING: HUNDREDS of New Yorkers have swarmed and shut down the Tesla dealer in Manhattan. Six have been arrested after occupying the showroom. Protests are erupting across America to reject Musk's billionaire regime. This is how we beat fascism.



Mass direct action. pic.twitter.com/jTQ4yxlpOd — Planet Over Profit (@pop4climate) March 8, 2025

Some of the attacks were restricted to vandalism. Others involved Molotov cocktails and firearms.

March 8 brought us the "Tesla Takedown," where idiots across the globe, in a totally-not-planned-or-paid-for operation "protested" Elon and his climate-loving Tesla vehicles

QUIZ: What did the Tesla terrorists wear most?

A) keffiyeh

B) shirts that read "I voted for the felon"

April

Perhaps it was the nice weather, but April is the month that the Democrats really went all out and turned their terrorism knob to 11.

Some fugly, BLM-lovin' degenerate tried to burn Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro and his family while they slept. It appears the Shapiros were kind enough to turn on every light on the main level of the home to make the arsonist's job easier.

Why is virtually every light on on the lower level of the house? https://t.co/0fqUBH5o22 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) December 16, 2025

In true cuck fashion, Shapiro came out and discussed violence from "both sides."

Josh Shapiro chokes up while delivering remarks after his residence was targeted in an arson attack over the weekend.



I wish he got this emotional over the terrorism against Tesla and the swattings of conservatives. pic.twitter.com/q0a8qYxQYn — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 14, 2025

In Wisconsin, Nikita Casap, 17, murdered his parents and stole their money to fund an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, a plot that the media seems to have forgotten.

Casap's phone had text messages from someone in Ukraine, in which they discussed where Caspar would live once he got to Ukraine.

QUIZ! This story (choose one):

A) Got the attention it deserves

B) Disappeared faster than a Twinkie at a fat camp.

May

A pro-Palestine toilet person fired no fewer than 21 shots at a Jewish couple attending a Jewish museum, killing both. He stood over the victims and continued to fire into them until they stopped moving.

In New Jersey, a bunch of low-level, headline-hungry Democrats no one has heard of fought federal agents at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in New Jersey, resulting in several arrests.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

QUIZ! What did the animal who shot the soon-to-be-wed Jewish couple yell as he was murdering the two unarmed victims?

A) the Pledge of Allegiance

B) "Free Palestine"

June

Another Jew-hating maniac set fire to Jewish people in Colorado.

The global intifada continues.



Multiple Jews including children were burned alive by a terrorist throwing Molotov cocktails in Boulder, CO.



The terrorist shouted "Palestine is free".



Waiting for the media to say "motive unclear". pic.twitter.com/W0brEBwwOY — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 1, 2025

Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed shortly after casting a deciding vote that went against her party in their attempt to fund illegal immigrants. The shooter was a long-time Democrat who had recently been appointed to a post by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

QUIZ! What did the cops find in the car owned by the miscreant who killed Hortman?

A) a Bible

B) "No kings" signs

July

Antifa goons attacked an ICE facility in Aladado, Texas. They lit fireworks to draw agents out of the building, then began firing guns at them.

QUIZ! Of the 11 people arrested for this attack, how many were men?

A) Real men don't attack federal agents

B) Not sure, as no one asked for the defendants' pronouns

Antifa mugshots. Now you know why they all wear masks. pic.twitter.com/JaDd9e1Ibu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 8, 2025

August

A loony transgender shot a bunch of kids during a mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota, killing two and injuring 29.

QUIZ! The transamabob shooter likely hated:

A) kids

B) his testicles

September

A gay man who was romantically involved with a man who wanted to be a woman assassinated Charlie Kirk. As everyone was focused on this tragedy, three bundles of diversity launched a fusillade of bullets at a kids' baseball field, injuring a coach who was leading his team in prayer. Few paid attention.

QUIZ! The "bundles of diversity" were members of which religion:

A) Islam

B) Why is that important, you BIGOT?!

October

Several members of the "religion of peace" were busted just before shooting up a gay bar outside of Detroit, Michigan.

QUIZ! The shooters used the code word "pumpkin" to mean:

A) Halloween, the date of the planned attack

B) something they like to do to their smaller relatives

FACT-O-RAMA! Somalis frequently marry their cousins.

November

A naked Afghan "refugee" jumped two National Guard members, killing 20-year-old Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, as they were patrolling Washington, D.C. He was allowed into the country by the Biden administration.

QUIZ! The Afghan was believed to have been naked because:

A) jihadists frequently commit terror attacks naked so they can immediately, upon their deaths, enjoy the company ot 72 virgins.

B) he saw a sexy goat, which was allegedly "leading him on"

December

Twin brothers from Absecon, New Jersey, were arrested for threatening to assassinate Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, as well as calling for people to "shoot ICE on sight."

QUIZ! Is it true that twins can feel each other's physical pain?

A) false, this is a myth

B) they will find out in the prison shower

Wow, that's a lot of chronological carnage. Truth be told, we barely scratched the surface. The "tolerant" left hates patriotic Americans. That is why they call us "Nazis," so that they can kill us.

These commie animals want us DEAD. FIGHT BACK!

