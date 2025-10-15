The Morning Briefing: Now the Big Question — Will Hamas Beg to Be Finished Off?

Top O' the Briefing

We had our brief respite to enjoy all of the good news yesterday, and now it's back to the reality of what "peace in the region" looks like, and whether Hamas is going to go along with any of it. We can't really call the Hamas terrorists wild cards in this peace process, because they're a little too predictable for that.

I am not an expert in international affairs — I'm much more of a domestic politics geek. Fortunately, I have a lot of friends and colleagues who immerse themselves in the political intrigue beyond our borders.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote a column yesterday outlining President Trump's strategy for peace in the Middle East from his first administration to this one. He also goes over the Biden administration's monumental, Palestine-loving ways to undo Trump's initial work. Here's his assessment of how Trump brought us back to this point:

Trump 47 went back to showing zero daylight between Washington and Jerusalem, and he used air power to box in Iran like never before. Now the Gaza peace deal — no matter how imperfectly implemented in the Strip — once again removes the Palestinians from the broader Arab-Israeli peacemaking process.

That's a good thing because, as even casual observers are aware, most of the Palestinians aren't interested in peace and are never satisfied with any concessions that Israel gives them. The other players in the equation are sincere about wanting a lasting peace.

As for Hamas, Rabbi Barclay writes that the group is already making it clear that it's probably not going to be a reliable partner in any ongoing peace efforts:

Hamas has already started back down its path of terror and death within hours of the hostages' release. Seven thousand Hamas militants were called up from their homes; Hamas has now attacked clans that were trying to save Gaza by going against Hamas, and public executions have started up again since Sunday night. (It is important to realize that, supposedly, no public execution can take place without the express approval of Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority.) These executions were public in front of cheering crowds, some of whom filmed the debacle and have posted images on social media sites of these executions.

Perhaps Hamas leaders don't have the internet and are completely unaware of how Israel and President Trump have said this is going to play out if they run afoul of the plan. Israel is going to systematically destroy what remains of the organization, and President Trump has promised the full blessing of the United States in its efforts to do so.

Hamas doesn't have as much "pity poor Gaza" sentiment going for it these days. Sure, the execrable lefties in the American mainstream media are still cheering on the terrorists, but a lot of the world has warmed up to the idea of peace in the Middle East. Having Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer on your side ain't what it used to be.

I wrote last week that I thought Hamas might be in "live to fight another day" mode. Now it looks as if its higher ups may have a death wish.

That's a wish that could get granted very quickly.

