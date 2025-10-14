Trump Establishes National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk

Catherine Salgado | 9:02 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Donald Trump established Oct. 14, which would’ve been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday, as a national day of remembrance for the assassinated conservative leader.

Today, after holding a ceremony at the White House to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, America’s highest civilian honor, Trump signed an official proclamation to designate this day as a national date to remember Kirk, with Mrs. Erika Kirk standing beside him.

Trump began the proclamation by talking about how LGBTQ leftist Tyler Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder, assassinated Kirk. “On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 10, 2025, pure evil struck when the legendary Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight in a campus courtyard, triggering a groundswell of righteous fury all across our land,” Trump wrote.

The president continued, “Today, our Nation honors the immortal memory of Charlie — a father, a husband, a Christian martyr, and a titan of the American conservative movement.  We honor his life, we send our condolences to his beautiful family, and we pledge to advance the values for which he laid down his life.”

Kirk was a warrior for truth and liberty, and his impact was history-shaping. Trump wrote, “Every day, Charlie devoted himself to a set of simple causes: Defending the truth, encouraging debate, and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was gracious and articulate beyond measure, always welcomed opposing perspectives, and never deviated from his noble goal of bridging our political, cultural, and philosophical divides.” It would be hard to find any political figure so charitable to his opponents as Charlie Kirk was to his.

RelatedTrump Awards the Late, Great Charlie Kirk America’s Highest Civilian Honor

Trump went on, “As we mourn this extraordinary loss, my Administration will continue to do everything in its power to end this devastating wave of political violence.” Leftist violence has become an absolute scourge upon our country, with mass shootings, riots, and now even political assassinations, all fueled by Democrat propaganda and policies. Trump insisted:

No civilized country can endure a culture where open debate is met with gunfire, the pursuit of truth is met with bloodshed, and love of country is met with seething hatred. In Charlie’s absence, we are now tasked with continuing his mission of giving voice to our cherished American ideals with confidence and clarity. Like him, we must not flinch in the face of darkness and hostility — and we must never waver in speaking the truth with joyful and steadfast resolve.

Therefore, America “honors the loving memory of Charlie Kirk,” Trump stated. “We offer our condolences to his beautiful wife, Erika, and two precious children. We call on every American to pray for peace in our public square.  Above all, we renew our resolve to always defend our principles of truth, faith, and the open exchange of ideas.” 

As Charlie Kirk always said, we have a country to save.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on saving our nation and the president’s trip to the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

