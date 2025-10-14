Homeland Security Joins the Joke, Thanks ‘SNL’ for Noem Skit

The Department of Homeland Security showed its sense of humor by thanking "Saturday Night Live" for airing a weekend sketch mocking Secretary Kristi Noem and her efforts to recruit federal agents to be part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation operation.

Amy Poehler kicked off the sketch as Attorney General Pam Bondi, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an ‘i’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions,” Poehler said during the skit. “My time is valuable. The DOJ has many ongoing operations, and we’re moving like Kash Patel’s eyeballs — very quickly in multiple directions at once.”

Later, Tina Fey joined Poehler, fully made up as Noem, sporting her trademark DHS cap and holding a rifle.

“That’s right. It’s me, Kristi Noem,” Fey said as Noem. “I spell my name with an ‘i’ because that’s how I thought it was spelled. And I’m the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C. — a brunette that Donald Trump listens to."

“Our government agents are working without pay. Luckily, my boys at ICE don’t mind; they’re in it for the love of the game. And how did I find them? By running ads like this,” Fey said in a clip that DHS shared on social media.

And this is where DHS proves itself to be rather savvy when it comes to reaching people with its message. Homeland Security used the clip to launch an ad — set to rap music — featuring ICE agents arresting illegal immigrants.

“SNL is absolutely right–the Democrats’ shutdown does need to end!” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to the Daily Wire.

Thanks for the free advertisement @NBCSNL



Get Criminals Out. Make History. Save America.https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/0If5QGaX2N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 12, 2025

Attorney General Bondi joined the fun, suggesting she and Noem “should… recreate” the image from the skit of Pohler and Fey playing the two of them.

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025

Radical leftists never show this kind of grace or humor. Instead, they claim that mocking their pet politicians equals an egregious act of racism. Or sexism. Or homophobia. Or transphobia.

Leftists have turned into the new fundamentalists — and as everyone knows, there’s no “fun” in “fundamentalism.” Can you imagine how miserable these folks must be to live in a reality where everything is offensive?

One thing’s certain: Pharmaceutical companies love the current climate. The constant outrage of the left has no doubt driven up the demand for blood pressure medication. With the level of anger oozing from the pores of radical progressives, I'm shocked we haven't heard of any cases of spontaneous human combustion.

At the end of the day, anyone who wants to survive modern society has to stop taking themselves so seriously. Bondi and Noem clearly understand the assignment. Not only does having this kind of attitude preserve your sanity, but it also helps you connect to regular people, something liberals have forsaken for political correctness.

